Could you work for a morally questionable company?

I'm being recruited for a gig at a private college. Think university of Phoenix. It's not that one but it's kinda like it.

I'd work in enrollment, which is really a sales job but they don't call it that.

These colleges have a somewhat shady reputation, like Corinthian and ITT tech got shut down years ago.

But the offer is really good financially. So I'm tempted. It's not like other companies are beacons of morality either. I mean, the place I work now charges insane prices to people who are too lazy to shop around, so this college would be no different, right?

Or am I just rationalizing because I want the money?
 
You gotta look out for number 1

 
