Could you do this job

After all the years of jokes we finally find out it only takes 1 person to change a light bulb
 
funny how I watched movie "fell" last night and this is the first thread I looked at this morning.

Anyways, I heard that they make as much as 20 grand per one job since no one wants to do it.
 
I've done plenty of tower climbing but the highest was about 300ft.

Although it really doesn't matter if you call from 1000ft or 50ft. You're dead anyway.

Pelican hooking your way all the way up to the top like that is exhausting. Luckily the towers I climbed weren't like massive telephone poles like that one was up at the top.
 
alexz28 said:
funny how I watched movie "fell" last night and this is the first thread I looked at this morning.

Anyways, I heard that they make as much as 20 grand per one job since no one wants to do it.
huge if true
 
If it’s just to change light bulbs and they’re paying me insane money then yeah I could do that shit all day. Honestly seems kind of cool in the video where dude is above the clouds.
 
Alas, my dreams are shattered.

Back to the corporate cubicle I go <2>

AGGAMEMNON66 said:
If it’s just to change light bulbs and they’re paying me insane money then yeah I could do that shit all day. Honestly seems kind of cool in the video where dude is above the clouds.
Yeah there's plenty of shit that scares me but for some reason I've never had a problem with heights. I wish it really did pay 20k per job. I'd apply right now.
 
RoastBeast said:
I've done plenty of tower climbing but the highest was about 300ft.

Although it really doesn't matter if you call from 1000ft or 50ft. You're dead anyway.

Pelican hooking your way all the way up to the top like that is exhausting. Luckily the towers I climbed weren't like massive telephone poles like that one was up at the top.
Dude in the vid was clipping in on the rung. I was trained to clip in around the rail so if rung failed your hook would ride the rail down to the next rung as opposed to nothing if you were clipped into only the rung.

Also looked like a cable fall arrest system that he didnt use...those are a hell of a lot more convenient when ascending.
 
Thrawn33 said:
Dude in the vid was clipping in on the rung. I was trained to clip in around the rail so if rung failed your hook would ride the rail down to the next rung as opposed to nothing if you were clipped into only the rung.

Also looked like a cable fall arrest system that he didnt use...those are a hell of a lot more convenient when ascending.
I was taught the same way. You definitely want to clip in around the rail so you only drop down a foot instead of hundreds of feet to your death. I just poked around the video so I didn't even notice he did that.

Cable fall arrests are so nice when you can just clip in on your chest and climb instead of unhooking and rehooking every few feet. A lot of guys just free climb and it's much less exhausting but I never wanted to risk it.

People would be surprised at how safe you can feel up on a tower when you trust your equipment.
 
You get used to it. First few times working on a roof or electric line, it used to be scary. If you have safety equipment, piece of cake, my previous job didn’t even have that, didn’t know it was a thing since everyone else was doing the same. Just much faster to work without safeguards.
 
