Could you do this job

I couldnt make it to the 3rd step on the ladder
huge if truefunny how I watched movie "fell" last night and this is the first thread I looked at this morning.
Anyways, I heard that they make as much as 20 grand per one job since no one wants to do it.
Holy shit! How do I apply?
Yeah there's plenty of shit that scares me but for some reason I've never had a problem with heights. I wish it really did pay 20k per job. I'd apply right now.If it’s just to change light bulbs and they’re paying me insane money then yeah I could do that shit all day. Honestly seems kind of cool in the video where dude is above the clouds.
Alas, my dreams are shattered.
Back to the corporate cubicle I go
I've done plenty of tower climbing but the highest was about 300ft.
Although it really doesn't matter if you call from 1000ft or 50ft. You're dead anyway.
Pelican hooking your way all the way up to the top like that is exhausting. Luckily the towers I climbed weren't like massive telephone poles like that one was up at the top.
Dude in the vid was clipping in on the rung. I was trained to clip in around the rail so if rung failed your hook would ride the rail down to the next rung as opposed to nothing if you were clipped into only the rung.
Also looked like a cable fall arrest system that he didnt use...those are a hell of a lot more convenient when ascending.