Could you do this job

Thrawn33 said: Dude in the vid was clipping in on the rung. I was trained to clip in around the rail so if rung failed your hook would ride the rail down to the next rung as opposed to nothing if you were clipped into only the rung.



Also looked like a cable fall arrest system that he didnt use...those are a hell of a lot more convenient when ascending. Click to expand...

I was taught the same way. You definitely want to clip in around the rail so you only drop down a foot instead of hundreds of feet to your death. I just poked around the video so I didn't even notice he did that.Cable fall arrests are so nice when you can just clip in on your chest and climb instead of unhooking and rehooking every few feet. A lot of guys just free climb and it's much less exhausting but I never wanted to risk it.People would be surprised at how safe you can feel up on a tower when you trust your equipment.