Could you be in a serious relationship with someone that’s had over 100 sex partners?

I just went out a chick last night that claims her body count is over 100 but wouldn’t go into specifics. To say over 100 is too broad without disclosing the actual figure. For all I know it could be 199! For context she’s in her early 30’s, never married and no kids.

Whether it’s a drunken one night stand or a monogamous relationship, it seems like a red flag for someone still relatively young. I had my fair share as well but over 100 is a bit much. I just can’t take someone seriously if they’re that loose and promiscuous.
 
For all you know it could be 1,000,099!!!!
 
Yes if that is the last woman on earth, sure why not.
 
If you like her, just focus on the bright side of the situation. It shows that she has no trouble with commitment. It takes years of consistency to be that much of a whore.
 
My concerns would be undisclosed STD's and the likelihood that you won't be the last body on her count. She clearly likes a variety of cocks and I doubt that's going to change.
 
