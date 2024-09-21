Could you be in a serious relationship with someone that’s had over 100 sex partners?

I just went out a chick last night that claims her body count is over 100 but wouldn’t go into specifics. To say over 100 is too broad without disclosing the actual figure. For all I know it could be 199! For context she’s in her early 30’s, never married and no kids.



Whether it’s a drunken one night stand or a monogamous relationship, it seems like a red flag for someone still relatively young. I had my fair share as well but over 100 is a bit much. I just can’t take someone seriously if they’re that loose and promiscuous.