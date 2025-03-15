  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Could WMMA benefit from some cultural enrichment?

Only Here for Attachments

Only Here for Attachments

Deacon of the Church of St. Jon Jones
@Titanium
Joined
Sep 30, 2016
Messages
40,389
Reaction score
60,488
I've been thinking about WMMA a lot lately, and one thing stuck out... MMMA is pretty diverse while it seems like WMMA is sorely lacking. White women, Brazilian women, some Japanese and Chinese women, and some decent LGBTQ representation but that's about it! UFC can once again be an industry leader by trying to tap into the lucrative markets for Black/African and Muslim women (of which there are basically none on the roster, somehow). This is supposed to be a global sport, no? Is Amazon and/or Netflix going to have to get on UFC to make this happen?
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
I've been thinking about WMMA a lot lately, and one thing stuck out... MMMA is pretty diverse while it seems like WMMA is sorely lacking. White women, Brazilian women, some Japanese and Chinese women, and some decent LGBTQ representation but that's about it! UFC can once again be an industry leader by trying to tap into the lucrative markets for Black/African and Muslim women (of which there are basically none on the roster, somehow). This is supposed to be a global sport, no? Is Amazon and/or Netflix going to have to get on UFC to make this happen?
Click to expand...
Wow... Only Here For The Attachments account Got Hacked....
 
fight-naopnk.gif



6 months sprawl training
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,490
Messages
57,030,401
Members
175,505
Latest member
bjjmma123

Share this page

Back
Top