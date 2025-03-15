Could WMMA benefit from some cultural enrichment?

Only Here for Attachments
Deacon of the Church of St. Jon Jones
@Titanium
Sep 30, 2016
- 40,389
- 60,488
I've been thinking about WMMA a lot lately, and one thing stuck out... MMMA is pretty diverse while it seems like WMMA is sorely lacking. White women, Brazilian women, some Japanese and Chinese women, and some decent LGBTQ representation but that's about it! UFC can once again be an industry leader by trying to tap into the lucrative markets for Black/African and Muslim women (of which there are basically none on the roster, somehow). This is supposed to be a global sport, no? Is Amazon and/or Netflix going to have to get on UFC to make this happen?