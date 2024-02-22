Could Topuria be another Garbrandt?

Both have similar styles being boxing heavy fighters on the front foot but I will concede that Ilia is more cerebral than Garbrandt.
 
Marko Polo said:
Both have similar styles being boxing heavy fighters on the front foot but I will concede that Ilia is more cerebral than Garbrandt.
I feel he will have a much better career than Garbrandt
 
He would need a hole drilled in his brain and about a pound of brain cells scooped up. Then sewn back up and get his neck tatted up.
And his jaw would need to be loosened by a drill.
 
Ilia is much better on the ground than Cody, and has infinitely better defence.

He's also about 1000x smarter than poor Cody.

hanging-boys.gif
 
