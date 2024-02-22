Could Topuria be another Garbrandt?

Marko Polo
Thank you Jurgen
@Black
- Jun 11, 2020
- 5,584
- 19,104
Both have similar styles being boxing heavy fighters on the front foot but I will concede that Ilia is more cerebral than Garbrandt.
I feel he will have a much better career than Garbrandt
To be fair he wasn't chinny until TJ rattled his brain...Doubt it topuria isn't chinny