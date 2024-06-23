  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Could this be the play Conor is using to get out of his contract without fighting?

- Agree to a fight
- UFC gets their marketing maching in full blast
- Fans shell out big $$$
- Weeks or months before the event say he's injured
- Rince and repeat until the UFC stops offering fights thus making the contract void
 
They would still have to offer him 3 fights a year and they definitely aren’t cutting him
 
In the old regime, pulling out automatically extended your contract. That doesn't happen anymore, but there is a definite end date.
 
Yeah i'm just thinking how many failed events with the marketing machines behind it and fans getting pissed out with the failed event will it take for the UFC to stop offering the contracts.
 
I was a fan in his heyday with the rise to beating Aldo and the peak of him beating Alvarez. After that, it's been a slow descent to the current rich drug addict guy of today. He's no longer very interesting as a fighter.
 
Conor isn't smart enough to pull something like that.
Everyone knows his problem except him it seems.
 
yes absolutely and I have been saying this over and over

Conor and UFC are not on good terms imo
 
He does have money to pay some smart people, there's something going on atm. Dana asked about Khamzat today and said he will look to rebook it. He was asked about Conor and he said we don't talk about booking injured fighters, he's injured.. what part of that don't you understand.
 
Yeah, they know hes a fuckin useless junkie and they'll do all they can to try to hide it (just like they've endlessly done for Jon) and mitigate any backlash sir.
 
His contracts ends somewhere in 2025. It's supposed to end already since he signed around Sept 2018? He took a year off so the contract got extended? Those contracts usually expire in 5 years. They are re-negotiating the contract now.
 
So you think he's going to sabotage his own reputation just to get out of his contract ? If he pulls out of so many fights the UFC cuts him how much of a draw would he be compared to now if he just fought ?
 
