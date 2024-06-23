Could this be the play Conor is using to get out of his contract without fighting?

StonedLemur said: Conor isn't smart enough to pull something like that.

Everyone knows his problem except him it seems. Click to expand...

He does have money to pay some smart people, there's something going on atm. Dana asked about Khamzat today and said he will look to rebook it. He was asked about Conor and he said we don't talk about booking injured fighters, he's injured.. what part of that don't you understand.