Could this be the play Conor is using to get out of his contract without fighting?

- Agree to a fight
- UFC gets their marketing maching in full blast
- Fans shell out big $$$
- Weeks or months before the event say he's injured
- Rince and repeat until the UFC stops offering fights thus making the contract void
