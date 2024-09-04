Could this be Danas next big sport?

Quebec would dominate again.
Bring back Steve Bossé,
He started his fighting career in semi pro Hockey.
(scored 2 goals in 155 games)


I doubt Dana has the patience to put his wife in hockey gear.
 
He owns or is a part owner of many sports: Including DWCS, Thrill One Sports & Entertainment, Nitro Circus Live: led by Travis Pastrana, Nitrocross, formerly known as Travis Pastran's Nitro Rallycross, Thrill One Media, SLS: Rob Dyrdek's Street League Skateboarding, Nitro World Games, Power Slap League...

He has a bull in PBR so is involved there as well...
 
pamirec said:
No, he has no time. He’s already got Power Slap- the most followed sport in the world.
Biggest sport in the world.

I heard rumors that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to switch to PowerSlap for that juicy 2k/2k contract
 
