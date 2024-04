No. The key to the H-bomb was that Bisping was already unconscious when Hendo dove onto his face. Conscious people would react differently to someone diving at them with a punch...they'd react. Whether it's an upkick or a triangle, the person on the bottom would have a greater chance of getting something offensive out of that than the person trying the H-bomb.



Besides which, back in the day it was Kazushi Sakuraba who was known for his creative offense against people pulling guard on him, from his cartwheels and jumps/stomps to his baseball slide sidekick. But he never actually knocked anyone out with any of it. It was just a way to create openings for positional advancement or sub attempts.