Could prime tito ortiz or randy couture beat Alex Pereira?

Ivancho
Amante de las mma
@Brown
- Joined
Apr 15, 2017
- Messages
- 4,158
- Reaction score
- 3,154
Ankalaev gave us the blueprint... You just need a physically stronger guy who can push him against the cage, beat him with dirty boxing, and eventually take him down. A fighter with good wrestling and strength, a pressure fighter.. Could tito ortiz at his best beat Poatan?
How good is ank wrestling compared to old legends like tito and couture? Ank couldn't take pereira down
