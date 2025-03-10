  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Could prime tito ortiz or randy couture beat Alex Pereira?

Ivancho

Ivancho

Amante de las mma
@Brown
Joined
Apr 15, 2017
Messages
4,158
Reaction score
3,154
Ankalaev gave us the blueprint... You just need a physically stronger guy who can push him against the cage, beat him with dirty boxing, and eventually take him down. A fighter with good wrestling and strength, a pressure fighter.. Could tito ortiz at his best beat Poatan?

How good is ank wrestling compared to old legends like tito and couture? Ank couldn't take pereira down
 
Last edited:
Ivancho said:
Ankalaev gave us the blueprint... You just need a physically stronger guy who can push him against the cage, beat him with dirty boxing, and eventually take him down. A fighter with good wrestling and strength, a pressure fighter.. Could tito ortiz at his best beat Poatan?

How good is ank wrestling compared to old legends like tito and couture? Ank couldn't take pereira down
Most likely yes. Hendo, Arona and Randleman too.

Poatan is my favorite active fighter but I've been saying this since the beginning
 
Tito? No. Too primitive. He'll dive for Td's in the center and get clipped.

Couture yes probably. He was ahead of his time. See how he dismantled Vitor against the fence.
 
BowserJr said:
Most likely yes. Hendo, Arona and Randleman too.

Poatan is my favorite active fighter but I've been saying this since the beginning
Hendo didn't rely on his wrestling; his gas tank was suspect. Tito was way better wrestler in mma
 
Who can know these things. They all been top 5 at the height of their career. Top 5 guys can beat top 5 guys. They all been champs.
 
Maybe with their wrestling but their striking is nowhere near enough and would get KO'd
 
If prime Tito and Randy fought Pereira tomorrow? Tito and Randy would wrestle fuck Pereira to an easy win.

If the hypothetical match happened before Saturday? Alex would KO them with easy.
 
Prime Tito absolutely could.
I highly doubt Alex could stop a prime Tito double leg.
Randy came from the Greco world so he might have trouble dealing with the knees, elbows and phone booth fighting Alex. But if he could get a body lock on Alex then I can't see why Randy couldn't take him down and keep him down once there.
 
