Could Poatan Fight With His Son On a UFC Card Like Lebron & Bronny?

While there has been other successful father and son MMA duos, afaik, we’ve never seen multi-generational fighters on the same card.Pereira is 37 and his oldest kid who trains is realistically 6-7 years from a pro MMA career.Perhaps Max Holloway and his son, or maybe there’s another fighting family I’ve forgotten?Can/will it be done Sherdogs? Inquiring minds want to know!