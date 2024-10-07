Could Poatan Fight With His Son On a UFC Card Like Lebron & Bronny?

Let's Dance

Let's Dance

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Mar 31, 2006
Messages
757
Reaction score
257
While there has been other successful father and son MMA duos, afaik, we’ve never seen multi-generational fighters on the same card.

Pereira is 37 and his oldest kid who trains is realistically 6-7 years from a pro MMA career.

Perhaps Max Holloway and his son, or maybe there’s another fighting family I’ve forgotten?

Can/will it be done Sherdogs? Inquiring minds want to know!

<brucenod>
 
AJ & Antonio McKee . 49 yr old dad put the gloves back on. Could happen. Bookmarking this for 12 more years to check back.
 
Conor will fight with his son; but not in MMA. It'll be a domestic affair, due to how poorly he treats the mother & neglects their family💔
 
Fahcough said:
AJ & Antonio McKee . 49 yr old dad put the gloves back on. Could happen. Bookmarking this for 12 more years to check back.
Click to expand...
<mma4>

I like it, Mandingo is on a 2 fight win streak and JR is 4-0 is his last 4. Albeit Antonio is already 54 and fought last in 2019…then 5 years before that W in 2014 lol. He’s due to fight this year, make it happen uncle Dana!

Shaolin Alan said:
Conor will fight with his son; but not in MMA. It'll be a domestic affair, due to how poorly he treats the mother & neglects their family💔
Click to expand...

<EdgyBrah><mcgoat><30>
LeBron said:
Yes
Click to expand...

<GinJuice>
PrideNverDies said:
His son should fight Izzy. They already got beef
Click to expand...
<seedat>

italiamusica said:
Nah, nepotism is ruining everything.
Click to expand...
<thisgonbegood><DCrying><2>{<jordan}<{MingNope}><{hfved}>
 
That would be just sad. I sure hope that never happens. I doubt Alex would even dream of this. This thought would probably offend him.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Siver!
Fights to Make After UFC Fight Night: Imavov vs Cannonier
Replies
10
Views
680
smiles mma
smiles mma
Siver!
Fights to Make After UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka II
Replies
7
Views
493
Darkavius
Darkavius

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,081
Messages
56,303,156
Members
175,153
Latest member
Sechelariu

Share this page

Back
Top