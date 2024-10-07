Could Poatan Fight With His Son On a UFC Card Like Lebron & Bronny?

Let's Dance
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Mar 31, 2006
- Messages
- 757
- Reaction score
- 257
While there has been other successful father and son MMA duos, afaik, we’ve never seen multi-generational fighters on the same card.
Pereira is 37 and his oldest kid who trains is realistically 6-7 years from a pro MMA career.
Perhaps Max Holloway and his son, or maybe there’s another fighting family I’ve forgotten?
Can/will it be done Sherdogs? Inquiring minds want to know!
Pereira is 37 and his oldest kid who trains is realistically 6-7 years from a pro MMA career.
Perhaps Max Holloway and his son, or maybe there’s another fighting family I’ve forgotten?
Can/will it be done Sherdogs? Inquiring minds want to know!