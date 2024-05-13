Could O'Malley give a legend one more shot?

Okay so with Sandhagen and Umar only talking about each other and will fight in a "number 1 contenders fight. If Suga Sean beats Merab and goes on the mic and calls out Featherweight GOAT Jose Aldo could we see the UFC bypass the winner of Corey and Umar and make the O'Malley vs Aldo fight? Could we see Jose Aldo win another belt years after I thought he should have retired?
Think of it like this, he built 145, he went unbeaten over 10 years, he was WEC then UFC champion for many of those years. I believe he lost a step in the 2nd Mendes fight but he carried on and lost to Conor but look at the killers row of opponents he's faced out of his prime... Moraes, Volk, Max etc.
I would support Jose's shot at another gold belt down at 135
 
A good idea bro but if Sean pulls out we have Aldo vs someone that's gonna just wrestle him again, it's also the very guy he lost too before his mini retirement there. I think it only works if Sean beats Merab and Jose gets back to those drilling leg kicks vs Sean's skinny legs
 
WolfPackHunter said:
A good idea bro but if Sean pulls out we have Aldo vs someone that's gonna just wrestle him again, it's also the very guy he lost too before his mini retirement there. I think it only works if Sean beats Merab and Jose gets back to those drilling leg kicks vs Sean's skinny legs
no one even beats aldo wrestling him. they just hold him against the cage and stall the whole fight lol that volkanovski decision is still one of the grosser "reward stalling" decisions i've seen
 
"no one even beats aldo wrestling him. they just hold him against the cage and stall the whole fight lol that volkanovski decision is still one of the grosser "reward stalling" decisions i've seen"

You are actually right, Aldo has fantastic takedown defense
 
Nah man.


No more free rides. They already gave him a shot against Yan after losing to Moraes. That shit ain't right to do it again over Merab.
 
WolfPackHunter said:
If Suga Sean beats Merab and goes on the mic and calls out Featherweight GOAT Jose Aldo could we see the UFC bypass the winner of Corey and Umar and make the O'Malley vs Aldo fight?
The winner of Corey vs Umar? The first time it was booked, Umar pulled out without explanation just like he has done many other times in the UFC. What makes you think he won't pull out again?

No.

Cory Sandhagen should have already gotten a title shot, the division is already logjammed from giving Chito a shot even though he wasn't even top 5.

Aldo already got a skip the line BW title shot.

No more of this horseshit.
 
I think it would be tempting for O'Malley to take this fight, easy win over one of the GOATs...
 
Sean may even ask for this fight, as its pretty favourable circumstances. Out of prime guy who has shorter reach & won't wrestle him. Aldo is 1 of the all time greats, Sean may want that on his resume also
 
Aldo's one of my three favorite fighters ever, but he hasn't earned the shot by a long stretch.
 
