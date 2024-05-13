Could O'Malley give a legend one more shot?

Okay so with Sandhagen and Umar only talking about each other and will fight in a "number 1 contenders fight. If Suga Sean beats Merab and goes on the mic and calls out Featherweight GOAT Jose Aldo could we see the UFC bypass the winner of Corey and Umar and make the O'Malley vs Aldo fight? Could we see Jose Aldo win another belt years after I thought he should have retired?

Think of it like this, he built 145, he went unbeaten over 10 years, he was WEC then UFC champion for many of those years. I believe he lost a step in the 2nd Mendes fight but he carried on and lost to Conor but look at the killers row of opponents he's faced out of his prime... Moraes, Volk, Max etc.

I would support Jose's shot at another gold belt down at 135