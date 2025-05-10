Could Karate Combat overtake the UFC in popularity?

Is this just hyperbole or is the sport getting really big? People keep writing how the UFC is suffering... Could Karate Combat make MMA obsolete???

Since debuting publicly in 2018, Karate Combat has become one of the world's fastest growing sports franchises. It has television broadcast distribution in more than 100 countries through partnerships with leading media properties including CBS Sports, Globo, Eurosport, BeIN Sports and ESPN Deportes.
 
yes it could.

Sam Alvey is driving the train, so anything is possible.
 
They go as far as President Awesome can take them
 
HELL NAW
 
I wish the pit would replace the cage, much more dynamic for grappling/wrestling
 
