Could Karate Combat overtake the UFC in popularity?

Intermission
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2024
- Messages
- 2,861
- Reaction score
- 1,645
Is this just hyperbole or is the sport getting really big? People keep writing how the UFC is suffering... Could Karate Combat make MMA obsolete???
Since debuting publicly in 2018, Karate Combat has become one of the world's fastest growing sports franchises. It has television broadcast distribution in more than 100 countries through partnerships with leading media properties including CBS Sports, Globo, Eurosport, BeIN Sports and ESPN Deportes.
Since debuting publicly in 2018, Karate Combat has become one of the world's fastest growing sports franchises. It has television broadcast distribution in more than 100 countries through partnerships with leading media properties including CBS Sports, Globo, Eurosport, BeIN Sports and ESPN Deportes.