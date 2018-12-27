Blanqa Blanqua
Sherdog God Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Feb 25, 2013
- Messages
- 23,679
- Reaction score
- 18,569
Could Jon Jones be using suppositories? (PED in his anus)
I've been reading in here how he could avoid detection like Russian Olympians by using TBOL like a mouthwash to avoid it going to his stomach.
But could he be doing this as a suppository? (By putting in his anus)
Or a TBOL enema? (flushing the anus with TBOL sauce / liquid)
You guys are far more informed than me. Have you considered this? Is it going on out there?
I've been reading in here how he could avoid detection like Russian Olympians by using TBOL like a mouthwash to avoid it going to his stomach.
But could he be doing this as a suppository? (By putting in his anus)
Or a TBOL enema? (flushing the anus with TBOL sauce / liquid)
You guys are far more informed than me. Have you considered this? Is it going on out there?