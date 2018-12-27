Could Jon Jones be using suppositories? (PED in his anus)

Could Jon Jones be using suppositories? (PED in his anus)

I've been reading in here how he could avoid detection like Russian Olympians by using TBOL like a mouthwash to avoid it going to his stomach.

But could he be doing this as a suppository? (By putting in his anus)

Or a TBOL enema? (flushing the anus with TBOL sauce / liquid)

You guys are far more informed than me. Have you considered this? Is it going on out there?

IMG_0573.JPG


IMG_0572.JPG
 
My two theories

A) Either he's using some extremely advanced cycling and that's why he keeps and it doesn't add up.


B) Or, he's so bad at cycling that everytime he gets caught it throws off USADA. They aren't used to this level of carelessness. Like nobody could be this dumb to show pass a test then 24 hours later have a picogram of Turnibol.
 
This whole situation does smell funky.
 
mNWSzZs.gif
 
This is the direction we’re going with this?
 
"It's actually pronounced an-al-gesic, Sir. The pills go in your mouth not your but."
 
This is the new method of doing it. Get one of your good buddies really juiced up on tbol then well... you know....

<{jackyeah}>
 
Well he's been putting molly in his butt so what else is new
 
Why do so many sherdoggers be so disgusting? Why cant you just be normal adults with normal manners?

Is it really that difficult?

<{clintugh}>
 
You say this with the presupposition that Jones needs to cheat and would do it intentionally.

Maybe he was using a suppository for another (medical) reason, but it was tainted before it ever came within 10 miles of his taint.

#innocent
 
Frode Falch said:
Why do so many sherdoggers be so disgusting? Why cant you just be normal adults with normal manners?

Is it really that difficult?

<{clintugh}>


Bad manners?

Lol grow up. Suppositories are a part of life.

Bad manners is constantly competing on PEDS.
 
Blanqa Blanqua said:
Well we're doing better than Dana or Rogan. At least we are trying to get to the bottom of the situation.

This is like that one gold medal olympic sprinter that said swapping spit with his girlfriend is what made him flag a USADA violation..
 
