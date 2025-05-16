Could JJ be playing reverse psychology?

I mean, he made a poll on X asking who ppl want him to fight, Pereira or Tom. That was after the Pereira vs Hill fight. It was like, 60/40 Tom... Then when Alex beat Jiri, it was pretty much 50/50, then after Tom vs Curtis and Alex vs Khalil, it was 53/47 and Tom pulled slightly ahead (I've seen this posted on Reddit and it's true, going by the X tweets). Still, it was pretty close and JJ may think both are on the same level, but want to make the walk one more time. So when high fight vs Stipe was getting close, he started giving considerably more interviews saying "I want Pereira, Tom is a dangerous up and comer, Pereira is a established danger"...



You had Dana, who before was like "eh, if JJ retires, that kinda sucks. But whatever he wants, him and Stipe have done enough, they have the right to retire" in the press was like "the winner should absolutely fight Tom!" ... I don't think he'd speak with such emphasis and so seriously, when he was just ehh whatever and had even said "Tom doesn't deserve anything, JJ vs Stipe is the fight" ... If he hadn't gotten a positive note from JJ that he wanted Tom. So JJ saying things that might be perceived as duck like, even saying "Tom can have the HW belt if he wants..." ... Obviously would be seen as "JJ knows Pereira is way easier!!" ... Which is precisely when JJ vs Tom became way more overwhelming than Pereira vs JJ. JJ knows how those minds work, that whoever it seems he's avoiding is the one who will be seen as the best one



In fact, when Pereira lost to Ankalaev, JJ right after posted a video of him just LOL'ing ...



Like, his first post after Pereira lost:











Also:







JJ on the reason he won't fight Tom:



"If you're a person who wants to see me REALLY challenged, then I get it. 7 years younger, bigger. But what about Pereira, who's also incredibly dangerous and is the same age as me? Imagine people saying I beat Alex Pereira!"



Sounds weird to paint Tom as the "really challenging" if he doesn't want the fight... No?



But in some recent clips, that weren't found then, JJ seems to hint at some stuff:







Like, it may also be a subtle hint that he sees he would beat Tom like he did against Gane. Like, he didn't seem to hold one in higher regard...





But he may have played a reverse psychology to induce a fight that is massively seen as "the right fight", so... Checking one out.



Plus, Tom evaluating JJ now. And he is likely sure he's gonna fight JJ IMO, it's just not been announced:





