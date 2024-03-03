Could Hokuseiho Osamu make the switch to MMA?

Hokuseihō Osamu (北青鵬 治, born 12 November 2001 as Ariunaagiin Davaaninj (Mongolian: Ариунаагийн Даваанинж[2]) is a Mongolian-born Japanese former sumo wrestler from the Miyagino stable. He was recruited by the former yokozuna Hakuhō, and had been regarded as his protégé.[3] He made his professional debut in March 2020 and won his first 21 matches. His highest achieved rank was maegashira 6.
After the January 2024 tournament, allegations of assaults by Hokuseihō against fellow rikishi in his stable led to an investigation by the Sumo Association,[4] which later verified them.[5] On 22 February 2024, the day before the full Sumo Association board met to take up the committee's recommendations, Hokuseihō submitted his retirement notification.[6] - end wikipedia
So. Big guy. 6'8'', 400 pounds. 22 years old. We know he can grapple and is an athletic big man. Being a rikishi he probably has a chin as well. Yeah he would have to learn some BJJ and striking but world champion mma fighters have started training at later ages in life. I say he could very well make the transition to mma; of course he would have to lose a lot of weight to make 265 - probably aim for a trim and in fighting shape weight of around 300 pounds or less and then cut from there - ideally make the cut as small as possible to save his chin and cardio.
What do you guys think? Could he? And, just as importantly, should he?