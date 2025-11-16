Could Dustin have been WW champ with the right matchmaking?

Egészségére! said: Man that is a bold claim so far they’re 1-0 vs Jack



I know you said “almost” but still the Burns that fought Khamzat, Morales, Prates, Usman, Shavkat are all way worse matchups for both of them. Even in the recent past prime Woodley & Lawler would’ve been a handful.



To say these fighters couldn’t hold a candle to Islam & Khabib at ww is a huge reach Click to expand...

Usman and potentially, Morales, I think could have been a bridge too far, based on defensive grappling, size, athleticism, overall hardware, but Prates, with his grappling deficiencies is definitely beatable. Shavkat is the goods, but still plenty of questions, especially after the success Ian had against him, and nearly locking in an RNC.RDA 50-45'd Robbie, who was a fight removed from being champion. Cerrone gave Robbie a competitive 29-28 outing right before that. RDA arguably beat prime Colby as well in an interim title fight. RDA, in the latter stages of his prime, was a top 3-5 WW for a while and steamrolled Magny in a way only the top tier WWs do. Cerrone went on a run at WW. Journeymen Masvidal and Burns received a combined 3 title shots, and were top 5 guys, granted that era of WW was far weaker than the current one.Bloated Pettis moved up and KO'd Wonderboy, first guy to stop him. Cowboy gave Leon a competitive 48-47 fight. Nate off a 1 1/2 year hiatus almost stopped Leon, who'd win the WW title his next fight. Chiesa was at a crossroads in his career, so he moved up and became a top 10 ranked WW, comfortably. Dude gave Brady all he could handle. There's a long history of LWs moving up and having great success at WW. We just haven't seen one claim the title like Islam did since BJ Penn, and both are among the absolute elite talents in MMA history. It's a shame RDA never got the Woodley fight because I think he would have accomplished it as well.Woodley?