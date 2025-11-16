Could Dustin have been WW champ with the right matchmaking?

ExitLUPin
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Oct 3, 2015
- Messages
- 32,960
- Reaction score
- 52,480
Seeing how he and JDM both did against Islam was telling, especially the time frame, where they both fought a similar version. Dustin put on a lot of weight in the latter stages of his career, to the point the 155-lbs cut was extremely tough for him. He wasn't much smaller than Colby.
Then you take a look at Dustin's title fight history:
Max (IC)
Khabib
Charles
Islam
That's literally 4 of the greatest fighters ever. Almost no WW is going to be able to hold a candle to Khabib or Islam and Charles is one of the most dangerous fighters ever, arguably the best finisher we've ever seen. These aren't challenges most WW champs are going to present Dustin.
We know Dustin has lost all the title fights besides the IC against Max, even including the BMF ones (lol), but with the right matchmaking do you think he could have held the WW title? Are you confident guys like Colby, Leon, Belal, JDM clearly beat a prime Dustin?
Then you take a look at Dustin's title fight history:
Max (IC)
Khabib
Charles
Islam
That's literally 4 of the greatest fighters ever. Almost no WW is going to be able to hold a candle to Khabib or Islam and Charles is one of the most dangerous fighters ever, arguably the best finisher we've ever seen. These aren't challenges most WW champs are going to present Dustin.
We know Dustin has lost all the title fights besides the IC against Max, even including the BMF ones (lol), but with the right matchmaking do you think he could have held the WW title? Are you confident guys like Colby, Leon, Belal, JDM clearly beat a prime Dustin?