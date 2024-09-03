Could Dana justify Khamzat vs DDP 3 rounder in Abu dhabi?

If Chimaev gets somehow past Whittaker. Whittaker is washed up but i still believe he tears Khamzat a new one inside 3 rounds.

Khamzat has never fought 5 rounder against anybody but Holland and everyone knew Holland couldn’t last more than 3 minutes. Ufc clearly favor russian fighters and even moved khamzat from co main event to avoid 5 rounder against top guy with gas tank. I think red goof somehow justifies 3 round title fight against DDP if Chimaev shows up and actually wins.