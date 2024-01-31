Depends if he regressed.



His demise was greatly overblown when he got knocked out by Dustin. I still think he was in his prime, he just...wasn't able to beat Dustin. The things he was good at he was able to execute against Dustin, his punches DID bother and stagger Dustin and he DID land on Dustin a lot more than vice versa - Dustin is just such a bigger puncher and before Gaethje he blew up everyone who didn't take him down.



If he's about the same as a few years ago, which probably isn't the case but let's give him the benefit of the doubt



I think he is a 40/60 chance against Chandler. Chandler is a better fighter and has better tools, but more so if he takes Conor into deep water or mixes in wrestling. Pure boxing which the bout might turn into because Chandler doesn't care about winning, Conor seems like he has better hands. Either way this is a good fight for him, and Chandler is past his prime as well. A bit of a pick em if Chandler fights ignorantly as he commonly does these days.



Everyone else? I think he beats Hooker rather convincingly. I think he could take Turner in a razor close fight, but Turner is starting to peak so it's possible he's taken another step.



Stylistically, I actually don't think he does bad against Gamrot in a 3 rounder. Conor is not easy to takedown and Gamrot has very little finishing potential. In a 5 rounder though I think Gamrot takes it assuming he doesnt get KTFO.











Conor from 4 years ago or so is still a top ten guy. Again, I have no idea if he is anymore.