Could Coach Edmund take Kayla to the next level?

DiazSlap

DiazSlap

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Apr 14, 2024
Messages
1,791
Reaction score
3,295
That performance versus Pena was dominant as Harrison was able to impose her will with the grappling.

However, when the fight was on the feet, Harrison looked very average.

Against better opponents(ie Nunes), Harrison may have to do more on the feet in order to get the takedown.

Training with Coach Edmund who has trained high-level boxers and is a credentialed striker himself, could really take Harrison to that next, highly elite level.

There is no one at ATT that can move and coach like Edmund in the realm of striking.



8xhWhJDoHxTOw.gif
 
As long as hes not teaching her to use head movements and spar and inuring olympic boxers with body blows
 
Forget Rousey, Edmond managed to turn a quick HW who was 6'7" with an 80" reach into a shitty striker. That moron left Jackson Wink to train with fuckin Edmond <lol> <lol>
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
Forget Rousey, Edmond managed to turn a quick HW who was 6'7" with an 80" reach into a shitty striker. That moron left Jackson Wink to train with fuckin Edmond <lol> <lol>
Click to expand...
I am gonna guess that you are talking about Travis Rousey…you are mistaken, Edmund had Travis KOing both Klitschkos in the gym.

Travis just could not perform under the lights.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

P
Calling it now: Julie P is taking Kayla to upset city
2 3
Replies
50
Views
1K
nonoob
nonoob
Kowboy On Sherdog
Kayla Harrison Expects Amanda Nunes Fight to Elevate Women’s MMA
2
Replies
32
Views
538
koquerelle
koquerelle

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,450
Messages
57,402,858
Members
175,692
Latest member
SoftGi

Share this page

Back
Top