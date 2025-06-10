Could Coach Edmund take Kayla to the next level?

DiazSlap
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Apr 14, 2024
- Messages
- 1,791
- Reaction score
- 3,295
That performance versus Pena was dominant as Harrison was able to impose her will with the grappling.
However, when the fight was on the feet, Harrison looked very average.
Against better opponents(ie Nunes), Harrison may have to do more on the feet in order to get the takedown.
Training with Coach Edmund who has trained high-level boxers and is a credentialed striker himself, could really take Harrison to that next, highly elite level.
There is no one at ATT that can move and coach like Edmund in the realm of striking.
However, when the fight was on the feet, Harrison looked very average.
Against better opponents(ie Nunes), Harrison may have to do more on the feet in order to get the takedown.
Training with Coach Edmund who has trained high-level boxers and is a credentialed striker himself, could really take Harrison to that next, highly elite level.
There is no one at ATT that can move and coach like Edmund in the realm of striking.