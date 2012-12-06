COULD Cain make 205?

C

Thread says it all. My answer is yes; here is my reasoning:

He's 6 ft 1 and 242 approximately. He eats whatever he wants. I remember watching one of those UFC Primetime shows where the entire AKA squad goes out for lunch to some mexican place and everybody is very careful about what they're eating Cain just not giving a fuck. He's a solid guy, but he's not a ripped guy. He's not Jon Jones or Kyle Kingsbury. He could easily shed 15 pounds of fat. The way he trains, if he tweaked his diet and began eating clean and healthy, the weight would melt off. If he got down to 228, he could cut from there with no problem. If GSP and Thiago Alves can cut 23 and 28lbs, respectively, I don't think Cain would have any problem cutting 23lbs to make 205. Obviously, he feels very comfortable at HW and has chosen to stay there. But if he so chose, I think he could easily make 205.

If you agree/disagree, please give a reasoned argument why you think so.
 
If a HW like Jonathan can do it, I believe Cain will also. Dude has dedication.
 
I think he could too. But why would he when he has wrecked so many fighters in the HW division? Maybe if he loses to JDS and loses another fight consecutively he might drop down to LHW. But until then Cain is still a wrecking ball in the HW division.
 
Has he shown interest in the past about dropping down? If he loses to Junior, I wouldn't be surprised if he seriously considered it.
 
He will have to after his next fight if he ever wants to fight for a belt again... losing 2 times to the same guy in 13 months won't help his case at HW
 
He could & if he ever wants another title he should.
 
If he loses to JDS, I doubt he's going to be content as the number 2 guy. A drop to LHW could certainly be in order. I'd love to see him vs Jones.
 
He could, but he shouldn't until JDS defends once after 155.
 
I think he could lose about 20lbs of fat. He is not lean at all I'd guess near 15%bf. but you never know maybe his body type is that way. Doubt it though.
 
Absolutely. If Coleman and Randleman could trim up back in the horse meat days, Cain could pull it off. If he loses to Junior again, I wouldn't be surprised to see him drop and make way for DC to get his shot.
 
i mean, could he? yea of course man - he would prob lose like 25 lbs fast if he just went on a dolce / paleo type diet obviously

but will he be able / willing to do that - thats not a joke question - when people are set in their ways, they cant change them and then still be the same fighter
 
This is the reason why I dislike Championship rematch so quickly. Imo 2 ~ 3 years is better when both fighter put up 3+ good fights before any rematch. That way, we won't lose a good fighter in that weight class and lose potential good match ups.

The loser seems to have to leave the division even when they are actually very good at their current weight class.

Case and point:
Rich Franklin, rematch within 12 months, "practically" had to leave MW.
Frankie Edgar, immediate rematch, going for FW now.
Imo, Gray Maynard is just caught at the weight, where he could neither go down or up.
 
theres no reason for him to hes the best hw and he will tko jds via ground and pound i can bet on that
 
he will be a h/w champion in a few weeks. why would he want to drop
 
