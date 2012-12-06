COULD Cain make 205?

Thread says it all. My answer is yes; here is my reasoning:



He's 6 ft 1 and 242 approximately. He eats whatever he wants. I remember watching one of those UFC Primetime shows where the entire AKA squad goes out for lunch to some mexican place and everybody is very careful about what they're eating Cain just not giving a fuck. He's a solid guy, but he's not a ripped guy. He's not Jon Jones or Kyle Kingsbury. He could easily shed 15 pounds of fat. The way he trains, if he tweaked his diet and began eating clean and healthy, the weight would melt off. If he got down to 228, he could cut from there with no problem. If GSP and Thiago Alves can cut 23 and 28lbs, respectively, I don't think Cain would have any problem cutting 23lbs to make 205. Obviously, he feels very comfortable at HW and has chosen to stay there. But if he so chose, I think he could easily make 205.



If you agree/disagree, please give a reasoned argument why you think so.