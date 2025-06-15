Could Aspinall beat Gane?

MoreKane said: im curious. Gane is a better striker, what advantages would Tom have? Click to expand...

I can’t tell if you’re Serious or trying to bait. On the ground Gane stands no chance. If tom wanted to end it quickly all he has to do is shoot and it will be over with in a matter of 2 minutes or less. On the feet I think Gane would put up a better fight and it might take tom a few rounds to win, but ultimately I think his power mixed with his hand speed would catch up and be the deciding factor. Gane has pretty good striking defense. But Tom’s fight iq is really good and something tells me he would want to make it a quick fight which means the grappling factor would be applied. That would spell the end once the fight gets to the ground.