Could Aspinall beat Gane?

I can’t tell if you’re Serious or trying to bait. On the ground Gane stands no chance. If tom wanted to end it quickly all he has to do is shoot and it will be over with in a matter of 2 minutes or less. On the feet I think Gane would put up a better fight and it might take tom a few rounds to win, but ultimately I think his power mixed with his hand speed would catch up and be the deciding factor. Gane has pretty good striking defense. But Tom’s fight iq is really good and something tells me he would want to make it a quick fight which means the grappling factor would be applied. That would spell the end once the fight gets to the ground.
Just power. But Sherdoggers will try to convince you he's a HW Khabib because he has a football tackle style takedown he mixes in sometimes against low level grapplers. Gane was subbed low level guys himself, he struggled only against Ngannou and Jones, the likes of which Aspinall has never experienced.
Stuart Austin literally manhandled him like a child in the wrestling aspect. Creepy fanboy Sherdoggers will try to deny reality and convince you that Aspinall was winning the whole fight until a miracle sub because he had a little flurry right before that, but if you actually watch the fight he got bullied.
We will find out soon enough, won't we? Let me guess...Gane via sub... right?
