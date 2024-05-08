mixmastermo
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Jul 28, 2009
- Messages
- 7,194
- Reaction score
- 6,918
There have been characters in movies where the actor or actress playing the role nailed it so perfectly it is hard to imagine anyone else trying to replace that actor. Christopher Reeve as Superman is a good example.
Who else could have played these characters if the original actor had chosen to not take the role?
Dr. Charles Xavier
T 800
Marty McFly
Han Solo
Agent Smith
Black Swan
John Mclane
Ellen Ripley
Johnny (the room)
Foxy Brown
Forrest Gump
Wonder Woman (Linda Carter version)
Who else could have played these characters if the original actor had chosen to not take the role?
Dr. Charles Xavier
T 800
Marty McFly
Han Solo
Agent Smith
Black Swan
John Mclane
Ellen Ripley
Johnny (the room)
Foxy Brown
Forrest Gump
Wonder Woman (Linda Carter version)
Last edited: