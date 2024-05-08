There have been characters in movies where the actor or actress playing the role nailed it so perfectly it is hard to imagine anyone else trying to replace that actor. Christopher Reeve as Superman is a good example.



Who else could have played these characters if the original actor had chosen to not take the role?



Dr. Charles Xavier

T 800

Marty McFly

Han Solo

Agent Smith

Black Swan

John Mclane

Ellen Ripley

Johnny (the room)

Foxy Brown

Forrest Gump

Wonder Woman (Linda Carter version)