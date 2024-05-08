Movies Could anyone else have played these iconic characters?

mixmastermo

mixmastermo

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Jul 28, 2009
Messages
7,194
Reaction score
6,918
There have been characters in movies where the actor or actress playing the role nailed it so perfectly it is hard to imagine anyone else trying to replace that actor. Christopher Reeve as Superman is a good example.

Who else could have played these characters if the original actor had chosen to not take the role?

Dr. Charles Xavier
T 800
Marty McFly
Han Solo
Agent Smith
Black Swan
John Mclane
Ellen Ripley
Johnny (the room)
Foxy Brown
Forrest Gump
Wonder Woman (Linda Carter version)
 
Last edited:
doc.X - Wanda sykes
T800 - Timmy shalletmay
Marty mcfly - the rock
han solo - mark whalberg
agent smith - akwafina
black swan - Chris hemsworth
John McClane - Zendaya
Ellen Ripley - John Cena
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,832
Messages
55,519,785
Members
174,808
Latest member
luciusaugustus

Share this page

Back
Top