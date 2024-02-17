Could $40 feed a family of five?

I read a comment on YouTube recently where a user went to Panda Express and fed his entire family of five for $40.

How is this possible in 2024?
 
It's a little more than 40 with tax. The family meal is like 39 bucks? I just checked their website but it could be my area only. I don't know much about Panda express. I actually never been to one so I don't know how big the portions are. It's 3 entrees and two sides of some type of rice or noodles.
 
If you go to the market and use that 40 to buy some meat and cook the food yourself sure you can. At a restaurant I don't know
 
Fk panda express. Can make 2 home made pizzas for 15 bucks. Throw another 5 and u got a salad
 
God yes . My friend , her daughter and I spent 22 bucks for two street tacos and an alambre dish ( grilled beef and bacon dish ) plus a tropical fresh juice mix at a walk up real mex joint . Daughter ate a taco and me and friend ate like half the alambre ( was huge serving ) and she had leftovers for two days after. Just gotta be choosy where you go .
 
I think pasta is probably the cheapest thing you can make. I don't know why it is so expensive in a restaurant.
 
How many of the family are under 12?

Assuming OP meant restaurant prices for 5 ...

Long John Silver & Captain D can do it. Taco Bell, too.
Most "mid-tier" Italian places if you split the entrees (which is still too much food for one person to be healthy).

Don't know much about the other chains these days.
 
Ramen, bread, cheese, milk

You might even have $10 to spare on a pack of hot dogs.

Lol <{hughesimpress}><36><{cruzshake}>
 
