Costochondroitis from weighted dips (need advices please)

Koya
Anyone ever had this shit ? Any tips on how to recover from it ?
The pain is horrible even breathing deeply hurts like hell.
God I love dips but now I absolutely hate them. I always had a bit of a problem when I started to get really good at heavy dips and everytime I was careful and just stopped for 6 months or so when it started to get painful.
This time I was a moron. I just validated 5x5 with +20KG and 22 reps at BW (I know it's not earth breaking by any metric guys) I really wanted to keep pushing it and worked through the pain. My goal was 5x5 with 30KG and 30 reps @BW by the end of autumn.
Boy I shouldn't have done that. My sternum feels shattered. I have to sleep on my back without moving.
I'm reading and watching as much videos as I can so I can rehab it well once the acute phase has passed. Basically it's rest for a couple weeks, no pushing exercises whatsoever. Then stretch the ribcage in different positions, make it more mobile. Then reintroduce pushing movements that don't cause pain gradually.
Adieu dips. I loved you but you didn't love me back.
Also that's it. I'm old. I have to stop training like the young guys and chase after their performances. It's not what's need to be done at my age (37).
Anyone with advices ?
