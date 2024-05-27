Costco Secrets and Favorites

I go to Costco often as Im sure a lot of you do too.

Please feel free to list your favorite things to buy and if you have any good info to be aware of.

For example
1716832406629.jpeg

Kirkland Lemonade is actually more a concentrate and you can actually make a shit ton more of it by diluting it.

1716832522414.jpeg

Kirkland peanuts.... I never leave the store without buying a can Theyre so good.


1716832618051.jpeg

Aussie Bites are my
new favorite snacks. Incredible

1716832790762.jpeg

This shit is hard to find but if you see it get it. It goes wtih everything
 
Depending on the state, Costco has to let you in to buy alcohol without a membership.
 
