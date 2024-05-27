Costco Secrets and Favorites

BluntForceTrama
I go to Costco often as Im sure a lot of you do too.
Please feel free to list your favorite things to buy and if you have any good info to be aware of.
For example
Kirkland Lemonade is actually more a concentrate and you can actually make a shit ton more of it by diluting it.
Kirkland peanuts.... I never leave the store without buying a can Theyre so good.
Aussie Bites are my
new favorite snacks. Incredible
This shit is hard to find but if you see it get it. It goes wtih everything
