Costco refuses to give me a free pickle.

I was there for the first Canadian Costco over in Burnaby in 1985. I was actually the first employee ever sent there.

Earlier today after all my years of service and following the rules I decided to go to the food court.

I get some fries and ask this woman for a free pickle. She denys me the pickle.

Is Costco losing its core values over time?
 
People feeling entitled to free pickles is the problem. You give them a pickle next they'll want free onions or houses. The woman deserves a promotion
 
I'm not fat so I don't need to eat when I go to the store... So I have a question...is a free pickle some Costco tradition?
 
pickolas-nicolas-cage.gif
 
Did you tell them how special you were when they denied your free pickle?
 
Go back and tell them about this thread.
 
