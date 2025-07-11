Costco refuses to give me a free pickle.

666
T-800
@purple
- Joined
- Dec 25, 2023
- Messages
- 2,399
- Reaction score
- 4,019
I was there for the first Canadian Costco over in Burnaby in 1985. I was actually the first employee ever sent there.
Earlier today after all my years of service and following the rules I decided to go to the food court.
I get some fries and ask this woman for a free pickle. She denys me the pickle.
Is Costco losing its core values over time?
Earlier today after all my years of service and following the rules I decided to go to the food court.
I get some fries and ask this woman for a free pickle. She denys me the pickle.
Is Costco losing its core values over time?