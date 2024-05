Conan the K-9 said: Also his opponents retire or go to an another organization after fighting him. Only Izzy, Marvin and Rob stayed, but they won. Click to expand...

Except that so farIzzy lost his next fight (to Jan)Vettori lost his next fight (to Rob)Yoel lost to IzzyLuke lost to Mike Perry in BKFCAnd Bobby Knuckles has a tough matchup coming up with Khamzat, in Saudia Arabia.That's what I immediately thought of when the thread mentioned Costa curse.I think you have to go all the way back to Uriah Hall to find a fighter that won their next fight after fighting Costa.I believe it is 4-5 in a row, pending Whittaker vs Khamzat, which has a chance to break the streak. And since it is a 5 round main event, I favor Rob to get the win and effectively end the streak/Costa curse.We shall see.