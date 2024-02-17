Costa vs DDP would be a banger

andgonsil said:
Like Costa vs Romero

5 rounds even better
The Costa who fought Romero in 2019 would be a great fight with DDP. The Costa who's showed up since that fight loses, maybe badly. He lost to Vettori and struggled at times with the ghost of the shell of Rockhold in Luke's last MMA fight (and shortly before Luke was sent to another realm by Mike Perry in bareknuckle).
 
mkt said:
He lost to vettori because he got taken down relentlessly when the round mattered. Watch the fights. Credit to Vettori's chin btw.
 
Costa vs Rockhold was held at 5.000 km of altitude with no fucking oxygen to breathe.

2 muscular man punching each others can last 2 minutes before spitting out their lungs and that happened to both of them

That performance was not Costa fault
 
mkt said:
You checked tapology for Luke vs Perry result? Perry didn’t send him to another realm, he landed a good shot or two on Luke’s mouth and broke his teeth. That’s when Luke called it, standing on his own two feet and clear eyed. He was a broken man, though.
 
Ayreon said:
Costa vs Rockhold was held at 5.000 km of altitude with no fucking oxygen to breathe.

2 muscular man punching each others can last 2 minutes before spitting out their lungs and that happened to both of them

That performance was not Costa fault
Salt Lake city is at 4,265 ft (1,300 m)

Having a fight at 5000 would be really terrible
 
