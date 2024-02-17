Costa vs DDP would be a banger

The Costa who fought Romero in 2019 would be a great fight with DDP. The Costa who's showed up since that fight loses, maybe badly. He lost to Vettori and struggled at times with the ghost of the shell of Rockhold in Luke's last MMA fight (and shortly before Luke was sent to another realm by Mike Perry in bareknuckle).Like Costa vs Romero
5 rounds even better
DDP doesnt pick anyone apart. He overwhelms or stays defensive and gets picked apart(strickland). Calm the hype.Ddp would pick him apart then ,now it doesn't matter.
Costa vs Rockhold was held at 5.000 km of altitude with no fucking oxygen to breathe.
2 muscular man punching each others can last 2 minutes before spitting out their lungs and that happened to both of them
That performance was not Costa fault
Yes I was kidding but 1.300m is not like fighting at sealevel if you are not used toSalt Lake city is at 4,265 ft (1,300 m)
Having a fight at 5000 would be really terrible