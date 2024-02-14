Costa made more money without fighting

2023 was one of his most profitable years

Right strategy?



4:19

- Says he maybe made more money in 2020 when he fought for the title, but 2023 was very profitable

- Evolved a lot his wrestling and striking in his previous camps, even without fighting

- Glad he won the battle against usada, says he was persecuted

- Don't want to fight against Gourmet Chenchen anymore, only cares about the title

- Believes Rob is bluffing, he will fight safe to not be koed again

- Don't believe DDP will be champion for too long

- Don't care about Izzy anymore

- The fight will end in the first round
 
For savvy fighters, U Fight Cheap is just a gateway for gaining Instagram and OnlyFans folllwers or an opportunity to get a big boxing fight. It is known.

You need to fight every once in a while to maintain the 'fighter' image but it's not worth getting punched in the head for the few extra peanuts you get thrown when you already make decent money.

Cue the 'who cares what another man earns hurr durr' shills who can't see how the slave wage structure hurts MMA by incentivizing people not to fight.
 
Davidjacksonjones said:
He's been making a killing selling his secret juice
How do you make them apples?

Man, this secret juice joke is soooooo played.
 
