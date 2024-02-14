Costa made more money without fighting

andgonsil
2023 was one of his most profitable years
Right strategy?
4:19
- Says he maybe made more money in 2020 when he fought for the title, but 2023 was very profitable
- Evolved a lot his wrestling and striking in his previous camps, even without fighting
- Glad he won the battle against usada, says he was persecuted
- Don't want to fight against Gourmet Chenchen anymore, only cares about the title
- Believes Rob is bluffing, he will fight safe to not be koed again
- Don't believe DDP will be champion for too long
- Don't care about Izzy anymore
- The fight will end in the first round
