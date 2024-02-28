Costa, Geoff Neal weight bullys confirmed

To be honest, your opinion as an obvious and hard-core Alex Poatan Pereira fan makes you extremely biased in any discussion about weight cutting as he is, at this point, one of the most known guys for extreme weight cutting.



That said, I agree that weight cutting is simply part of the sport and learning how to do it correctly and professionaly is a skill you need to have as a mixed martial artist.



Where I disagree is you not seeming to understand that the LOWEST weight isn't always the best weight... there are guys that used weight cutting to their advantage but got destroyed for it... look at Anthony Johnson RIP at WW... dude was either knocking you out or getting dominated if you lasted 5 minutes..



A lot of guys have historically not really cut very much weight like Frankie Edgar, Izzy Adesanya, Stephen Thompson, Anderson Silva, or Colby Covington and did very well... hell in this very thread... Ian Garry weighed 10 lbs more than the 170 lb limit? He won that fight after barely cutting weight against a guy who cut 30 lbs...



I wish we got to see these stats for every fight... I think it would be interesting to be able to see actual statistics to weight cut vs win % over thousands of fights... a weight advantage isn't always an advantage.