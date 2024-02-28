Costa, Geoff Neal weight bullys confirmed

Screenshot_20240228_035837_Chrome.jpg

No wonder Magny beat Neil, a fight Geof should've dominated. Cutting 30 pounds can cause fitness swings like mood swings. Playing roulette. Lol Costa +40.
 
Last edited:
If you use the term, "Weight bully," you are officially queer and weak.

Part of being a professional fighter = getting weight-cutting down.
Finding your best, lowest weight come fight night.

If other people suck at this, don't have the physique for it, or don't take this aspect seriously ... that is their problem.

True professionals take weight-cutting VERY seriously, and stack every possible element to their advantage.

To do anything else = a lack of professionalism.
 
IronGolem007 queer confirmed
 
To be honest, your opinion as an obvious and hard-core Alex Poatan Pereira fan makes you extremely biased in any discussion about weight cutting as he is, at this point, one of the most known guys for extreme weight cutting.

That said, I agree that weight cutting is simply part of the sport and learning how to do it correctly and professionaly is a skill you need to have as a mixed martial artist.

Where I disagree is you not seeming to understand that the LOWEST weight isn't always the best weight... there are guys that used weight cutting to their advantage but got destroyed for it... look at Anthony Johnson RIP at WW... dude was either knocking you out or getting dominated if you lasted 5 minutes..

A lot of guys have historically not really cut very much weight like Frankie Edgar, Izzy Adesanya, Stephen Thompson, Anderson Silva, or Colby Covington and did very well... hell in this very thread... Ian Garry weighed 10 lbs more than the 170 lb limit? He won that fight after barely cutting weight against a guy who cut 30 lbs...

I wish we got to see these stats for every fight... I think it would be interesting to be able to see actual statistics to weight cut vs win % over thousands of fights... a weight advantage isn't always an advantage.
Who gives AF what "a lotta guys" have done.

I have been watching the fight game since the mid-70s.

The best Champions find "their lowest weight" ... and stay there as long as they can.
 
I am not volunteering for it, but I bet there is enough data to do a metanalysis of weight loss and win/loss, but there are a lot of additional variables that would need to be factored in to the study. Losses by knockouts, or performance later in the fight could also be interesting things to look at.

Then again, dumbass judges might make it impossible to fully know the true effects.
 
The weight bully part was a joke. Expected you to know.

For some reason I calculated that Costa cut 40 pounds and wanted to share. In any case interesting seeing the numbers. Like Ian just cutting 10.
 
I noted in another thread that had this data - that Pascall (Jnr Tafa) did a negative percentage lollolol

The data really is good to have, I would like it if we got it from every event.
 
Nice gaslighting Pereira fanboy. You almost convinced me that weight cutting is something incredibly noble, instead of a legal method of cheating that cowards employ to gain advantage over their opponent because they lack enough confidence in themselves to compete at their natural weight against similar sized or larger opponents like Fedor did his entire career.
 
If it is legal, it is not cheating, you incredibly stupid fuck.
 
dude.. way to get aggro for no reason.. how about Manny Pacquiao do you think he found his lowest weight and stayed there as long as he could? How about Canelo? Aldo? BJ Penn? Fedor Emelianenko? Dan Henderson? Anderson Silva?

Minowa...

Royce Gracie...

Mike Tyson fought at heavyweight when he was only 217 lbs.. could have easily made Cruiserweight 200 lbs...

Sakuraba.

Dude... you just came at me saying The BEST champions fight their lowest weight and stay there as long as they can... You are full of shit..

Show me the examples going back to the 70s... of the great champions cutting massive weight to keep their belts?

The best champs we have ever had are Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, GSP... none of them were weight bullies... other than Jon Jones all of them could fight even smaller or did... GSP is modern LW.. Anderson literally was a ranked WW... DJ was one of the smallest FLW on the roster... Fedor was a chubby 5 ft 10 HW who could have fought at MW... Mirko Cro Cop could have fought LHW without a doubt..

I am litterally someone who usually likes your posts and I am a big Alex Pereira fan... but you are being dumb about weight cutting and I think it looks defensive as shit for no reason.
 
