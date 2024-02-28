Costa, Geoff Neal weight bullys confirmed

Costa is roughly 30--please use calculator next time.View attachment 1031932
No wonder Magny beat Neil, a fight Geof should've dominated. Cutting 30 pounds can cause fitness swings like mood swings. Playing roulette. Lol Costa +40.
If you use the term, "Weight bully," you are officially queer and weak.
Part of being a professional fighter = getting weight-cutting down.
Finding your best, lowest weight come fight night.
If other people suck at this, don't have the physique for it, or don't take this aspect seriously ... that is their problem.
True professionals take weight-cutting VERY seriously, and stack every possible element to their advantage.
To do anything else = a lack of professionalism.
Shit you're right, it's night in Europe, half asleep mathematics. 30 is ok. 40 was crazy.Costa is roughly 30--please use calculator next time.
To be honest, your opinion as an obvious and hard-core Alex Poatan Pereira fan makes you extremely biased in any discussion about weight cutting as he is, at this point, one of the most known guys for extreme weight cutting.
That said, I agree that weight cutting is simply part of the sport and learning how to do it correctly and professionaly is a skill you need to have as a mixed martial artist.
Where I disagree is you not seeming to understand that the LOWEST weight isn't always the best weight... there are guys that used weight cutting to their advantage but got destroyed for it... look at Anthony Johnson RIP at WW... dude was either knocking you out or getting dominated if you lasted 5 minutes..
A lot of guys have historically not really cut very much weight like Frankie Edgar, Izzy Adesanya, Stephen Thompson, Anderson Silva, or Colby Covington and did very well... hell in this very thread... Ian Garry weighed 10 lbs more than the 170 lb limit? He won that fight after barely cutting weight against a guy who cut 30 lbs...
I wish we got to see these stats for every fight... I think it would be interesting to be able to see actual statistics to weight cut vs win % over thousands of fights... a weight advantage isn't always an advantage.
I am not volunteering for it, but I bet there is enough data to do a metanalysis of weight loss and win/loss, but there are a lot of additional variables that would need to be factored in to the study. Losses by knockouts, or performance later in the fight could also be interesting things to look at.
That said, I agree that weight cutting is simply part of the sport and learning how to do it correctly and professionaly is a skill you need to have as a mixed martial artist.
Where I disagree is you not seeming to understand that the LOWEST weight isn't always the best weight... there are guys that used weight cutting to their advantage but got destroyed for it... look at Anthony Johnson RIP at WW... dude was either knocking you out or getting dominated if you lasted 5 minutes..
A lot of guys have historically not really cut very much weight like Frankie Edgar, Izzy Adesanya, Stephen Thompson, Anderson Silva, or Colby Covington and did very well... hell in this very thread... Ian Garry weighed 10 lbs more than the 170 lb limit? He won that fight after barely cutting weight against a guy who cut 30 lbs...
I wish we got to see these stats for every fight... I think it would be interesting to be able to see actual statistics to weight cut vs win % over thousands of fights... a weight advantage isn't always an advantage.
Ninja you oldWho gives AF what "a lotta guys" have done.
I have been watching the fight game since the mid-70s.
The best Champions find "their lowest weight" ... and stay there as long as they can.
I noted in another thread that had this data - that Pascall (Jnr Tafa) did a negative percentage lollololThe weight bully part was a joke. Expected you to know.
For some reason I calculated that Costa cut 40 pounds and wanted to share. In any case interesting seeing the numbers. Like Ian just cutting 10.
All this really shows is that every fighter cuts weight.Why does the picture disapear ?View attachment 1031935
Nice gaslighting Pereira fanboy. You almost convinced me that weight cutting is something incredibly noble, instead of a legal method of cheating that cowards employ to gain advantage over their opponent because they lack enough confidence in themselves to compete at their natural weight against similar sized or larger opponents like Fedor did his entire career.
