Cory Sandhagen

While im nkt a huge gan, I like this guy as a fighter and I like that he takes on challenges that are not in his best interests cuz he has budo.

Unfortunately it seems that that attitude does not get rewarded. It seems like guys that get to the top refuse fights a lot until they get a higher ranked contender that is usually stylistically in their favor.

He could've done this. I'd love to see him fight Sean but unless Sean loses we may never see it. Even if Sean loses he may get an instant rematch.

I could easily see him never getting another title shot now unless a series of injuries happens and he happens to be available.

What do yall Sherbros think a fighter like him can do in order to still take on risky fights and still get title shots even if they lose some of those risky fights?
 
Umar becomes champ in a dominant fashion -
Suddenly Cory's close fight loss to Umar becomes marketable -
234306d2-c4c2-44a3-8f27-a5fa6d67a798_text.gif
 
