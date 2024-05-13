Cory Sandhagen: Umar Nurmagomedov Has Major "Vulnerability" He WILL "Capitalize" On

Black9
Might be we actually see Umar Get Takedowns shot at him?
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Cory Sandhagen believes he can take advantage of Umar Nurmagomedov’s cardio <br><br>“I do really want to fight Umar in a 5 round fight also just because, I don’t know if you watched his last [fight] but he was *breathing heavily*…<br><br>[He] definitely was huffing and puffing during the… <a href="https://t.co/urRP6nL2fW">pic.twitter.com/urRP6nL2fW</a></p>— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) <a href="">May 7, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
