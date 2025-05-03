Kowboy On Sherdog
Sandhagen (17-5) headlines UFC Des Moines on Saturday against Deiveson Figueiredo (24-4-1) at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. “The Sandman” considers himself worthy of the next bantamweight title shot if he beats the former flyweight champ in emphatic fashion. Sandhagen also notes that he is the only top contender in his weight class that hasn’t fought champ Merab Dvalishvili yet.
Dvalishvili is set to defend his title against Sean O'Malley at UFC 316 in June, in a rematch of their 2024 encounter where Dvalishvili claimed a decision. If O’Malley prevails, Sandhagen believes a matchup against “Sugar” would delight fans. Sandhagen appeared on Demetrious Johnson’s podcast “Mightycast” on Thursday, where he broke down the title picture in his division and where he thinks he stands up against the past and present beltholders.
“If I go out and I demolish Figueiredo, if I go beat Figueiredo by a mile or I knock him out or I submit him, I don’t think it’s way out of the realm of possibility that I be the next guy to fight for the belt,” Sandhagen remarked. “Especially, just considering I’m the only one that hasn’t fought Merab yet in the top five. And then also, the entire world wants to watch me and O’Malley fight. I don’t think there’s too many more exciting fights that you can make in the UFC… I think the timing and luck is gonna play out for me this time. I go out, I kick Figgy’s ass, then I think I could definitely be the next guy.”
Sandhagen is looking to rebound from a decision loss to future title challenger Umar Nurmagomedov, one that snapped a three-fight win streak. Meanwhile, “Deus da Guerra” strung together three straight victories since moving up to bantamweight, only to have his own championship aspirations temporarily halted when Petr Yan outworked him on the scorecards.
