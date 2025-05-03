Media Cory Sandhagen Expects Title Shot With Statement Win Over Deiveson Figueiredo

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
107,932
Reaction score
193,544
cory-sandhagen-1.jpg

Cory Sandhagen believes he will be on the cusp of a title shot with a spectacular performance on Saturday.

Sandhagen (17-5) headlines UFC Des Moines on Saturday against Deiveson Figueiredo (24-4-1) at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. “The Sandman” considers himself worthy of the next bantamweight title shot if he beats the former flyweight champ in emphatic fashion. Sandhagen also notes that he is the only top contender in his weight class that hasn’t fought champ Merab Dvalishvili yet.

Dvalishvili is set to defend his title against Sean O'Malley at UFC 316 in June, in a rematch of their 2024 encounter where Dvalishvili claimed a decision. If O’Malley prevails, Sandhagen believes a matchup against “Sugar” would delight fans. Sandhagen appeared on Demetrious Johnson’s podcast “Mightycast” on Thursday, where he broke down the title picture in his division and where he thinks he stands up against the past and present beltholders.

“If I go out and I demolish Figueiredo, if I go beat Figueiredo by a mile or I knock him out or I submit him, I don’t think it’s way out of the realm of possibility that I be the next guy to fight for the belt,” Sandhagen remarked. “Especially, just considering I’m the only one that hasn’t fought Merab yet in the top five. And then also, the entire world wants to watch me and O’Malley fight. I don’t think there’s too many more exciting fights that you can make in the UFC… I think the timing and luck is gonna play out for me this time. I go out, I kick Figgy’s ass, then I think I could definitely be the next guy.”

Sandhagen is looking to rebound from a decision loss to future title challenger Umar Nurmagomedov, one that snapped a three-fight win streak. Meanwhile, “Deus da Guerra” strung together three straight victories since moving up to bantamweight, only to have his own championship aspirations temporarily halted when Petr Yan outworked him on the scorecards.

READ HERE
www.sherdog.com

Cory Sandhagen Expects Title Shot With Statement Win Over Deiveson Figueiredo

Cory Sandhagen believes he will be on the cusp of a title shot with a spectacular performance on Saturday.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

@HHJ

@fujitsugroundnpound

@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
 
Get ready for Cory to switch stances and feint for 5 rounds!!!
 
Was ready to LOL this premise but bantamweight is actually kinda buns right now. Merab already beat basically everyone, why not give watered down O'Malley a shot
 
For giving Umar the shot noone else would AND getting screwed with the whole O'Malley vs Vera fight, I say he deserves a TS if he wins.

His loss to Yan puts him back though. Granted it was short notice but how do you pick Sandhagen over Yan, esp. since Yan already beat Figgy?

He deserves a TS imo, but won't get it. Poor dude might have to settle with fight afterwards.
 
It's actually a fresh match up for Merab so Cory would have that going for him at least. Though a Petr Yan vs Cory rematch would make more sense for #1 contender
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

HoiceNJuicy
News Figgy vs. Sandhagen booked for May 3
Replies
8
Views
369
FreedomCricket
FreedomCricket
Jackonfire
  • Sticky
  • Poll Poll
PBP UFC on ESPN 67 - Sandhagen vs. Figueiredo Official PBP Discussion: Sat. 5/3 at 7pm ET
2 3 4
Replies
66
Views
316
Luthien
Luthien
CC27
News Jeremy Stephens Returns To The UFC To Fight Mason Jones At UFC Iowa May 3rd
5 6 7
Replies
125
Views
3K
AstralPanda
AstralPanda
Mohawk Banditó
Media Suga "Sean" O'Malley thinks his next fight is for the title
2 3
Replies
53
Views
2K
Harlekin
Harlekin

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,828
Messages
57,246,944
Members
175,601
Latest member
alallen123

Share this page

Back
Top