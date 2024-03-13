Media Cory Sandhagen Breaks Down Chito vs. O'Malley Fight. Bashes Chito in the Process.

Sandhagen clowned Cheato 5-0 with his grappling so not surprising some beef would spiral out from there
 
PhotographyRaptor said:
Maybe he is homeless. Rents are high and he didn’t win so
Just ask Jim Miller how much money he made.

weigh-in.gif
 
Sandhagen taking the Cruz approach to talking trash. Even the pitch of his voice is similar.


iu
 
Black9 said:
No idea how this beef started, but LOL.
Timestamped, but this was from two months back.
Quick cliffs:
- Schmo asked about who would he fight in his first title defense if he were to beat O'Malley
- Chito said Sandhagen because he's the last one who beat him at this time
- Then he said(I guess relating to Chito's undeserved title shot): "I want to kick Cory's ass. I know his dorky ass is crying about it, but it's not my fault no one gives a fuck about him"

Also Cory's pretty on point here, Chito's hype was largely built on beating old out of prime guys like Edgar and Cruz(he still had a lot of trouble in those fights as well)
And Font was coming off a brutal war against Aldo and was on vacation when he got the call to fight Chito, dude was clearly not in the best shape heading into that and came back way too soon.
Once Chito faced top guys like Sean or Cory, he got outclassed pretty easily.
 
He’s not all that wrong … and he’s frustrated he didn’t get praised for shutting out chito 5-0 aswell …

O malley has good hands - he’s not a bad fighter by any means …. But no chance is he the best 135 in the world ….

I’d favor sandhangen due to durability …. Merab most likely (I actually think Merab might be the most winnable for Sean) …. Yan most likely …. Umar most likely … Martinez leg kicks would kill him too …

Sean’s a great hammer - but I don’t trust his durability at all ….hes overachieved and done amazing for himself though so awesome for him !
 
@Sinister i'm assuming you merged my thread, could have adopted my title. Lol. Seems a little less sensationalized. You know how SDers are.. most of them won't have the attention span to actually watch a vid or read an interview if they think the title already has said it all. And this vid is clearly more than just Cory shitting on Chito.

Or combine them. He is shitting on Chito and giving a breakdown.

Or combine them. He is shitting on Chito and giving a breakdown.
 
Iroh said:


I also like the short intro he gives before going into the breakdown.

Enjoy!
Cory's a chill dude, love watching his stuff lately
Can't wait to see him in there again
Iroh said:
@Sinister i'm assuming you merged my thread, could have adopted my title. Lol. Seems a little less sensationalized. You know how SDers are.. most of them won't have the attention span to actually watch a vid or read an interview if they think the title already has said it all. And this vid is clearly more than just Cory shitting on Chito.

Or combine them. He is shitting on Chito and giving a breakdown.

Or combine them. He is shitting on Chito and giving a breakdown.
Yeah it's more then just crapping on Chito, the dude gives really solid breakdowns
His one on Volk/Topuria was very interesting

For the crapping on Chito part, I think that's fair game
 
Iroh said:
@Sinister i'm assuming you merged my thread, could have adopted my title. Lol. Seems a little less sensationalized. You know how SDers are.. most of them won't have the attention span to actually watch a vid or read an interview if they think the title already has said it all. And this vid is clearly more than just Cory shitting on Chito.

Or combine them. He is shitting on Chito and giving a breakdown.

Or combine them. He is shitting on Chito and giving a breakdown.
I did as the video contains more than the title would lead you to believe. TS changed it back for clicks. Sensationalism indeed.
 
Cory's a pretty chill guy and Chito is a known wanker.

Chito had no business being in there, especially since he looked like shit against Munhoz too

I think Cory should fight Sean next if Merab doesnt
 
