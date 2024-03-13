Black9 said: No idea how this beef started, but LOL.



Timestamped, but this was from two months back.Quick cliffs:- Schmo asked about who would he fight in his first title defense if he were to beat O'Malley- Chito said Sandhagen because he's the last one who beat him at this time- Then he said(I guess relating to Chito's undeserved title shot):Also Cory's pretty on point here, Chito's hype was largely built on beating old out of prime guys like Edgar and Cruz(he still had a lot of trouble in those fights as well)And Font was coming off a brutal war against Aldo and was on vacation when he got the call to fight Chito, dude was clearly not in the best shape heading into that and came back way too soon.Once Chito faced top guys like Sean or Cory, he got outclassed pretty easily.