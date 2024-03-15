Cory Sandhagen and Chito Vera Take Shots at Each Other Online

See Chito is kinda fucked from all angles now cus:



Prior to Chito vs O’Malley, Cory set in stone what Aldo and Frankie showed us which is that Chito can be thoroughly outgrappled, so that’s the first thing.



The next thing is, despite it having been evident that he’s a really good but not truly elite fighter for a while now, O’Malley showed us that not only can he be thoroughly dismantled on the feet but also didn’t really have that ‘by any means necessary’ attitude that we all kinda figured he would have (though of course he remains tough as absolute shit tbf)



And then lastly, seeming content to get punched up w/o really trying to give yourself a chance late in the fight then being generally douchey and unlikeable as of late is souring fans, which he can’t really afford to do since at this point being a fan favorite would be his only way to squeak into fights his current skills don’t really merit.



So basically the world now knows that he can’t deal w solid grapplers, he can’t deal w the best strikers, and he’s making fans want little to do w him rn. At this point it’s looking pretty bleak unless he lucks into a Bisping-esque short notice title opportunity