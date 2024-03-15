Cory Sandhagen and Chito Vera Take Shots at Each Other Online

Chito is sorta a joke. Had no business getting the title shot over Merab or Sandhagen and all his good wins are over old ass dudes.

Also calling white people hillbillies is kinda racist both to non hillbilly white people because it's the worst thing in the world to them and it's also shitty towards southern white folks who identify with it and don't like it being used as a slur....it's hilarious.
 
Funny how Chito had the balls to call Cruz low level (with Chito using his usual strategy of lose 90% of the fight with the hopes that he'll hit gold the few times he actually tries) then get pissy when someone else does a tutorial of how much he shit the bed in his title fight
 
10-8 Sandhagen.

I don’t follow this bullshit. But is it Sandhagen that intitiated this exchange?

Looks like it might be.

If he did, that makes him a clown.

You can’t be/start talking shit about someone for no reason, that just got 50-45 in the ONLY UFC TS they are ever going to get. That’s some low hanging fruit.

Do you know what I mean?

This shit talk is not my thing. I come from another time and place that a 25 year old guy today would not understand.

But I come from a pretty cool era. And I’ve met some cool people. And been to some cool places. And seen some cool shit.

This SM is fucking kindergarten bullshit, imo..

Why do these guys need to measure their dicks, online?

I don’t give a fuck..

Where is Craig Jackson when his "go get some fans" speech is needed the most? Chito has not helped himself since he took that ass whooping. Smh!
 
Haha. I too come from another time and place that a 25 year old guy today would not understand.

And come from a pretty cool era. And I’ve met some cool people. And been to some cool places. And seen some cool shit too.

Now I ain’t on SM but am here for this stuff. It’s just the way of things now. Lean into it is my view lol.

Anyways…

This mighta been what kicked it off?

 
Chito shouldn't be talking with that performance on Saturday night where he was used as a punching bag.
 
Haha. I too come from another time and place that a 25 year old guy today would not understand.

And come from a pretty cool era. And I’ve met some cool people. And been to some cool places. And seen some cool shit too.

Now I ain’t on SM but am here for this stuff. It’s just the way of things now. Lean into it is my view lol.

Anyways…

This mighta been what kicked it off?

That’s a great response.

See Chito is kinda fucked from all angles now cus:

Prior to Chito vs O’Malley, Cory set in stone what Aldo and Frankie showed us which is that Chito can be thoroughly outgrappled, so that’s the first thing.

The next thing is, despite it having been evident that he’s a really good but not truly elite fighter for a while now, O’Malley showed us that not only can he be thoroughly dismantled on the feet but also didn’t really have that ‘by any means necessary’ attitude that we all kinda figured he would have (though of course he remains tough as absolute shit tbf)

And then lastly, seeming content to get punched up w/o really trying to give yourself a chance late in the fight then being generally douchey and unlikeable as of late is souring fans, which he can’t really afford to do since at this point being a fan favorite would be his only way to squeak into fights his current skills don’t really merit.

So basically the world now knows that he can’t deal w solid grapplers, he can’t deal w the best strikers, and he’s making fans want little to do w him rn. At this point it’s looking pretty bleak unless he lucks into a Bisping-esque short notice title opportunity
 
Chito keeps taking L. Got schooled by O'Malley, got his house burglarized during the fight, got schooled by Sandhagen online and in the octagon.

Funny enough he started the beef with Cory. Forgot what he said but he was taking shots on Cory during the build up.
 
