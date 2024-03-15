Cory Sandhagen and Chito Vera Take Shots at Each Other Online

Substance Abuse
I don’t follow this bullshit. But is it Sandhagen that intitiated this exchange?View attachment 1034662
10-8 Sandhagen.
Looks like it might be.
If he did, that makes him a clown.
You can’t be/start talking shit about someone for no reason, that just got 50-45 in the ONLY UFC TS they are ever going to get. That’s some low hanging fruit.
Do you know what I mean?
This shit talk is not my thing. I come from another time and place that a 25 year old guy today would not understand.
But I come from a pretty cool era. And I’ve met some cool people. And been to some cool places. And seen some cool shit.
This SM is fucking kindergarten bullshit, imo..
Why do these guys need to measure their dicks, online?
I don’t give a fuck..
View attachment 1034665
Haha. I too come from another time and place that a 25 year old guy today would not understand.
And come from a pretty cool era. And I’ve met some cool people. And been to some cool places. And seen some cool shit too.
Now I ain’t on SM but am here for this stuff. It’s just the way of things now. Lean into it is my view lol.
Anyways…
This mighta been what kicked it off?