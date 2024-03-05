Media Cory Sandhagen ACCEPTS Fight Against Umar Nurmagomedov For International Fight Week

Sandhagen is pretty terrible at defending takedowns. My memory of him defending TDs is just rolling with them and trying to scramble out of them. That'll lose him a decision against Umar.
 
he better ko him quickstyle or he will be on his back the whole fight. Let’s go Sandhagen tho
 
He has been claiming a few years that he's been working on it and wanting to test himself.

Still, that's a hard thing to improve on halfway through a career.

I dig this fight, but Sandhagen is going to be the Jacare of this era :(
 
Sandhagen didn't have much of a choice after the stinker vs font. A win here even boringly gives him a legit contender claim.

Winner probably fights merab for an interim title while O'Malley is at fw or boxing or "injured"
 
From what I remember Sanhagen is pretty relentless w his scrambling and sub attempts or at least was in the TJ fight. I’m all for the styles clash & getting a lot of questions answered at the same time
 
Sandhagen doesn't give a f*.
A lot of respect for his ways and him as a fighter.
 
Can you name one time sandhagen has been held down though? The main issue he has is giving his back to escape, but he fights the hooks generally very well. The only person who made sandhagen pay for his scramble heavy approach, is sterling, and sterling is one of the best back takers in the game, significantly better than umar in that regard. Sandhagen has also worked a ton on his wrestling since then. Umar was falling of Bezkat's back, so I doubt he'll be as big of a threat there as sterling was, especially against an improved sandhagen.

He's more likely to get controlled on the cage than the mat, statistically.
 
Just playing into that game is in favour of Umar. Sandhagen would've won the TJ fight if he didn't keep getting taken down and having to try and scramble himself out. It just doesn't look good at all and isn't conducive to getting his own game going.

No idea if I used the word conducive right. I have a headache and don't give a shit but it does sound cool.
 
The problem in the tj fight was the clinch against the cage. I can see that being a problem, as I said. I dont think the mat grappling is as big of a problem as people are suggesting for sandhagen, though. Also, he went heavy on the wrestling training since then and said he learned how fights are scored from that fight. Hopefully he learned his lesson.
 
His wrestling has come along way the last couple years. He’s actively using it offensively his last few fights successfully. Dosent necessarily mean his TD defense is now stelllar or anything. But with the work he’s been putting in on it combined with his length it should be pretty reasonable by now.
 
Nothing against Umar but i hope Sandhagen send his head to the sun with a flying knee
 
