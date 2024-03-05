usernamee said: Sandhagen is pretty terrible at defending takedowns. My memory of him defending TDs is just rolling with them and trying to scramble out of them. That'll lose him a decision against Umar. Click to expand...

Can you name one time sandhagen has been held down though? The main issue he has is giving his back to escape, but he fights the hooks generally very well. The only person who made sandhagen pay for his scramble heavy approach, is sterling, and sterling is one of the best back takers in the game, significantly better than umar in that regard. Sandhagen has also worked a ton on his wrestling since then. Umar was falling of Bezkat's back, so I doubt he'll be as big of a threat there as sterling was, especially against an improved sandhagen.He's more likely to get controlled on the cage than the mat, statistically.