He has been claiming a few years that he's been working on it and wanting to test himself.Sandhagen is pretty terrible at defending takedowns. My memory of him defending TDs is just rolling with them and trying to scramble out of them. That'll lose him a decision against Umar.
Can you name one time sandhagen has been held down though? The main issue he has is giving his back to escape, but he fights the hooks generally very well. The only person who made sandhagen pay for his his scramble heavy approach, is sterling, and sterling is one of the best back takers in the game, significantlybetter than umar in that regard. Sandhagen has also worked a ton on his wrestling since then.
He's more likely to get controlled on the cage than the mat, statistically. Umar was falling of Bezkat's back, so I doubt he'll be as big of a threat there as sterling was, especially against an improved sandhagen.
Just playing into that game is in favour of Umar. Sandhagen would've won the TJ fight if he didn't keep getting taken down and having to try and scramble himself out. It just doesn't look good at all and isn't conducive to getting his own game going.
His wrestling has come along way the last couple years. He's actively using it offensively his last few fights successfully. Dosent necessarily mean his TD defense is now stelllar or anything. But with the work he's been putting in on it combined with his length it should be pretty reasonable by now.