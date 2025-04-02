Crime Cory Booker staffer arrested on charges of carrying a pistol without a license inside capitol building

Capitol Police arrested a staffer for Sen. Cory Booker on charges of carrying a pistol without a license,
the department announced Tuesday.
Authorities arrested the staffer, named by Capitol Police as Kevin Batts, Monday evening after Batts
told officers outside the Senate galleries he was armed, the department said.

Batts had been led by Booker around security screening at a Senate office building earlier in the day,
according to the department.

kevin-batts-retired-newark-detective-101507946.jpg


“All weapons are prohibited from Capitol Grounds, even if you are a retired law enforcement officer, or have a permit to carry in another state or the District of Columbia,” the department said.

Lawmakers are given broad leeway to request bypasses of security screening for staffers and guests who accompany them into Capitol buildings, though the department frowns on the practice.
Booker has been giving a marathon speech on the Senate floor in protest of President Donald Trump’s administration and Hill Republicans.






CNN,...nothing. MSNBC, not a peep. NBC News,...echos. Imagine the nonstop front page national scandal if this was a
Marjorie Taylor Greene staffer.
 
Couple of questions need answering ASAP as this is actually quite a serious revelation.

Why are lawmakers "given broad leeway to request bypasses of security screening for
staffers and guests who accompany them into Capitol buildings."

Surely Batts knows the rules as he's been employed by Booker since 2012. So, how
many times have Batts and Booker done this before?
 
Well that will be an awkward conversation with the boss.
 
