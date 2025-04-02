POWER SLAP WORLD CHAMPION
Right in the kisser!
@Blue
- Joined
- Aug 11, 2023
- Messages
- 665
- Reaction score
- 1,142
Capitol Police arrested a staffer for Sen. Cory Booker on charges of carrying a pistol without a license,
the department announced Tuesday.
Authorities arrested the staffer, named by Capitol Police as Kevin Batts, Monday evening after Batts
told officers outside the Senate galleries he was armed, the department said.
Batts had been led by Booker around security screening at a Senate office building earlier in the day,
according to the department.
Kevin Batts
“All weapons are prohibited from Capitol Grounds, even if you are a retired law enforcement officer, or have a permit to carry in another state or the District of Columbia,” the department said.
Lawmakers are given broad leeway to request bypasses of security screening for staffers and guests who accompany them into Capitol buildings, though the department frowns on the practice.
Booker has been giving a marathon speech on the Senate floor in protest of President Donald Trump’s administration and Hill Republicans.
CNN,...nothing. MSNBC, not a peep. NBC News,...echos. Imagine the nonstop front page national scandal if this was a
Marjorie Taylor Greene staffer.
