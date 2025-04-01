Law Cory Booker is on a marathon senate speech in protest of Trump government

Dude's apparently been going since 7pm EST so it's been a little over six hours so far. He claims he's going to keep going until he's no longer physically able to continue.




Here's the video in case anyone feels compelled to watch.



For the record, the longest Senate speech was by Strom Thurmond in 1957 and lasted over 24 hours. Also, Ted Cruz spoke for over 21 hours in 2013.
 
Finally some laughs, that dude was funny AF on the Key & Peele show.
 
This dude is part of the reason the Democrats are straight trash.

Schumer, Pelosi, Booker...all virtue signaling trash
 
Did he find Hunter's stash ? If so we gonna be in for a long night.
 
Nothing new here.

Career politician, Cory Booker has been constantly campaigning for 27 years, his entire career.
 
Ah so we’ve evolved from holding up signs to talking for a really long time.

Dems are so ineffective it’s sad.
 
