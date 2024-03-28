Correct snub nose revolver technique.

Depends on a few things. A huge one is whether you are talking about a double action trigger pull, vs. a cocked back single action shot. Trigger technique will often differ greatly.



(In general, with a snubnose, I personally prefer to use the middle pad for double action, & the distant pad for single action only. However, I rarely train revolvers in single action -- I mostly think of them as double action weapons, & thus most often train them as such.)



Also some X factors like the size of your hands, what kind of grips are on the particular revolver, etc. These details can make a huge difference.



One tip that does go across all revolvers, grip types, & hand variations though... When pulling the trigger on a double action revolver, whether making contact with the distant pad of your trigger or the middle pad: Pull the trigger in a downward-angled chop with the finger, as if pulling it straight toward your pinky / bottom of the firearm grip, rather than pulling the trigger straight back, toward your trigger finger knuckle. This downward angle chop of the trigger finger can greatly increase your control of the pull, for a more stabilized use of the weapon overall, & increased accuracy.