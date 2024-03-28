Correct snub nose revolver technique.

SummerStriker
I feel that I was led astray by YouTube. People make such a big deal about the difference in shooting a revolver with a heavy trigger, and I really struggled putting all the ideas into practice. Recently I decided to just ignore the differences and shoot it with the pad of my index finger like a Glock, and I instantly dramatically improved my accuracy. I'm hitting 10/10 on human bust silhouette at 25 yards, which is far better than what most people advocate trying.
I think talk of the differences is overblown unless you are training for a revolver target shooting competition.
