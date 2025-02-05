As Musk and Ackman Snub Delaware, Governor Looks Hard at Court For more than a century Delaware has boasted the premier US business court, as legal home to most Fortune 500 companies and the nation’s biggest corporate battles.

As Musk and Ackman Snub Delaware, Governor Looks Hard at CourtFor more than a century Delaware has boasted the premier US business court, as legal home to most Fortune 500 companies and the nation’s biggest corporate battles.Now that status is increasingly being challenged after Elon Musk moved his companies’ incorporation from the state and as Meta Platforms Inc., Dropbox Inc. and Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Management do or consider doing the same. Delaware’s new governor, Matt Meyer, says he is stepping in.Meyer, a Democrat, said in an interview Monday that he is weighing changes to the way business disputes are handled in Delaware to improve the system. He said the possible changes are based on feedback from executives, corporate lawyers and people suing in the state’s famed Chancery Court.“My role as governor is to look at the system, make sure the corporate law is fair, make sure it’s predictable, make sure it’s clear and consistent, and make sure we’re making whatever changes are necessary” to improve it, Meyer said. “We need to win the future.”Delaware is losing big corporations because of a leftwing judge. The govonor is getting involved to try and win them back.