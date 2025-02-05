  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Economy Corporations leaving Delaware at alarming rate

White Whale

White Whale

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Feb 25, 2006
Messages
6,861
Reaction score
13,474
news.bloomberglaw.com

As Musk and Ackman Snub Delaware, Governor Looks Hard at Court

For more than a century Delaware has boasted the premier US business court, as legal home to most Fortune 500 companies and the nation’s biggest corporate battles.
news.bloomberglaw.com news.bloomberglaw.com

As Musk and Ackman Snub Delaware, Governor Looks Hard at Court

For more than a century Delaware has boasted the premier US business court, as legal home to most Fortune 500 companies and the nation’s biggest corporate battles.

Now that status is increasingly being challenged after Elon Musk moved his companies’ incorporation from the state and as Meta Platforms Inc., Dropbox Inc. and Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Management do or consider doing the same. Delaware’s new governor, Matt Meyer, says he is stepping in.

Meyer, a Democrat, said in an interview Monday that he is weighing changes to the way business disputes are handled in Delaware to improve the system. He said the possible changes are based on feedback from executives, corporate lawyers and people suing in the state’s famed Chancery Court.

“My role as governor is to look at the system, make sure the corporate law is fair, make sure it’s predictable, make sure it’s clear and consistent, and make sure we’re making whatever changes are necessary” to improve it, Meyer said. “We need to win the future.”

hotair.com

Delaware Judge Went After Elon Musk; Now Delaware Losing Corporations at Alarming Rate

hotair.com hotair.com




Delaware is losing big corporations because of a leftwing judge. The govonor is getting involved to try and win them back.
 
Delaware dissolves, Maryland absorbs the rest of the peninsula. D.C. becomes a state.

Boom.
 
Aren't they incorporated there because they don't pay taxes? How much is this going to hurt government revenues?
 
Good, hopefully Trump makes Delaware pay their fair share in Taxes. Ridiculous they don't have to pay sales tax, and their min wage is more then PA. Why do you Liberal Lefty clowns think PA voted Trump? Our Econmy is shit, and the People voted.
Incase you are an idiot Liberal Lefty that doesn't want to use your Low IQ brain, Delaware doesnt pay sales tax, and Min wage is $15/hr. PA pays 6% sales tax, and Min wage is $7.25/hr.
 
Last edited:
tenor.gif
 
IDGETKTFO said:
Good, hopefully Trump makes Delaware pay their fair share in Taxes. Ridiculous they don't have to pay sales tax, and their min wage is more then PA. Why do you Liberal Lefty clowns think PA voted Trump? Our Econmy is shit, and the People voted.
Incase you are an idiot Liberal Lefty that doesn't want to use your Low IQ brain, Delaware doesnt pay sales tax, and Min wage is $15/hr. PA pays 6% sales tax, and Min wage is $7.25/hr.
Click to expand...
Lmao
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Sweater of AV
Social 80% decline in value of X since Musk purchase according to Fidelity
11 12 13
Replies
250
Views
7K
RoastBeast
R
ColemanwastheGOAT
Economy Crown Corporations - the worst of both worlds
Replies
15
Views
294
AtomicPanther
AtomicPanther
LeonardoBjj
Opinion Auto workers union seeks NLRB investigation of Trump and Musk comments about firing striking workers
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
JBJisGOAT14
JBJisGOAT14

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,843
Messages
56,856,088
Members
175,431
Latest member
Kreyszig

Share this page

Back
Top