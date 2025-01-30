  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Conner gets butthurt because Paul Hughes shows respect to Khabib & da Boyz. Revokes his Irish citizenship and deports him to the North🇬🇬
Nurmagomedov invites Hughes to the bathtub party in Dagestan. Says he can bring the whole family!!🫂🛁💦
Is McNuggets jelly?? He should have been the one to carry Irish MMA to the next generation and fumbled the bag🏈☘️💩
Honestly tho; this is a class move by both sides. True martial artists just trying to improve their crafts and a Master inspiring more students🥇🥋🏆
#Alhamdulillah
 
I'm calling for a total and complete shutdown on all Conor threads until we can figure out if Conor is ever fighting in the UFC again.
 
Videos with thumbnails like that are so infinitley skippable
 
