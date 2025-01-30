Shaolin Alan
Conner gets butthurt because Paul Hughes shows respect to Khabib & da Boyz. Revokes his Irish citizenship and deports him to the North
Nurmagomedov invites Hughes to the bathtub party in Dagestan. Says he can bring the whole family!!
Is McNuggets jelly?? He should have been the one to carry Irish MMA to the next generation and fumbled the bag
Honestly tho; this is a class move by both sides. True martial artists just trying to improve their crafts and a Master inspiring more students
#Alhamdulillah
