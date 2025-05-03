Cormier sang praise on Cains wrestling yet he struggled with Dos Santos???

Is Cormier talking from his heart rather than his brain when he praised Cains wrestling?

He struggles for rounds on end against a brazilian jijuitsutero. Theres no evidence at all that Cains wrestling in MMA is outstanding.

He doesnt look particularly strong or technical in that fight.

 
It's absolutely outstanding, but that doesn't mean that styles won't clash. You can also just have good TD defense. Look at all the wrestlers Cro Cop frustrated with his sprawl.
 
Has anyone been able to take prime JDS down and more importantly keep him there?
 
Is Cormier talking from his heart rather than his brain when he praised Cains wrestling?

He struggles for rounds on end against a brazilian jijuitsutero. Theres no evidence at all that Cains wrestling in MMA is outstanding.

He doesnt look particularly strong or technical in that fight.

What are your plans for the rest of the day?
 
Has anyone been able to take prime JDS down and more importantly keep him there?
not even stipe
after all the damage he got from cain
not even stipe can
we are talking about a prime hungry stipe here
 
What HW of today moves like a prime JDS? Even most LHW look more stuck in the mud.
 
