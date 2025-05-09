Media Cormier: Pereira lied about being hacked

“First off, Pereira’s a liar. Pereira did not get hacked. Pereira might’ve tweeted something, and then somebody called him and was like, ‘Yo, calm down. Let’s chill.’ I don’t believe the hack thing, bro. It’s too convenient. It was too specific. I’m saying it publicly.

So my thought is while Hunter was there to meet Islam, guess who else Rizvan Magomedov manages? He also manages Ankalaev ... While he’s in Dagastan, he’s speaking to Islam about the fight... he goes, ‘What about you Ankalaev? Are you available?’ Ankalaev is like, ‘OK, I can fight,’ and then you go to Pereira and go, ‘Pereira, are you available?’ And Alex is like, ‘Well it’s a short time to get ready.’ ‘OK, Alex, we’re going to give somebody else this title fight.’

Then Alex gets mad, goes to the internet, puts that up there, gets a call going, ‘Hey man.’ That’s my thought. That’s what happened. So, yes, while Hunter was in Dagestan, I think it was a two-for-one call. ... I think he spoke to Magomed and he spoke to Islam.

I don’t know this as fact, but I know this game enough to put that together and feel pretty confidently to say it on ESPN."

www.si.com

Daniel Cormier calls out 'liar' Alex Pereira for deleted UFC retirement threat

Daniel Cormier isn't letting Alex Pereira off the hook for a deleted cryptic message posted to Alex Pereira's Twitter account earlier this week.
I wouldn't go so far as to say he lied—more like, everyone knows anyway :rolleyes:
The man was upset, posted stuff. And then settled it -.-
 
Yeah, when you hack a celebrity you scam his followers...not post something that sounds like he could post on his own....just saying.

PS: DC is a UFC employee, his opinions will be biased like 100% of the times.
 
DC giving his take and sounds like anyone with common sense. Alex really thought we were all stupid enough to think he was hacked and the hacker had a statement about the UFC to say, I stead of pushing a fishy scam that hackers actually do. Alex has done too much in a short period to turn around and be disrespected by the UFC!!!

Honestly surprised Daniel would say a take that would make UFC brass look slimy, shady, and exploitative.
 
I'm not saying DC is 100% right. But if alex was compromised on social media it's an an oddly specific thing to post that other fighters in the past have legitimately posted similar things in an attempt to get leverage over the company. Conor, cejudo, etc. Dosent seem like something an imposter would choose to post. Unless they were being super meta from being in the know of how the game works and meant for it to be perceived this way specifically to cause controversy. But these "hacks" tend to be more simple and derogatory than that. I dunno. Weird scenario either way seeing alex get caught up in some internet drama.
 
So the UFC seemingly shitting all over Pereira even though he saved their ass throughout the last 24 months you have to go back more than a decade to find a champ with that strength of schedule
 
Jiri vs Uncle Big Ank instead???
 
Remember the time Usman got "hacked" and posted telling his haters to choke or better yet kill themselves? And then he posted a video afterwards saying he'd been up late partying and drinking too much and crashed out as a result

Tbf to him I don't think he ever tried to claim that one was a hack, people were just online assuming it was a hack
 
Lycandroid said:
So the UFC seemingly shitting all over Pereira even though he saved their ass throughout the last 24 months you have to go back more than a decade to find a champ with that strength of schedule
Yep, you know someone's in the UFC doghouse when they send their loyal attack-pig DC to squeal at them.

Apparently going above and beyond to keep things in the division and company at large moving just isn't enough these days.
 
From what happened I can actually believe this. Guess we will never really know unless Alex admits it.
 
