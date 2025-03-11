Alex Pereira Isn’t Strong Enough to Deal With Anyone Bigger, Says Daniel Cormier: ‘He’s Maxed Out the Weight’
After his recent loss at UFC 313, Daniel Cormier believes that Alex Pereira is not physically big enough to move up another weight class.
thesportsrush.com
"When we watched Saturday, and watched him and Ankalaev fight, it gives me the idea that he has kind of maxed out the weight he can go up. I don’t think he is strong enough to deal with anyone bigger. The amount of pressure Ankalaev was able to generate without the danger coming back at him like we expected, those heavyweights will walk through what he was throwing at them."