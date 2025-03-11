  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Cormier: Pereira isn't strong enough to fight at HW

thesportsrush.com

Alex Pereira Isn’t Strong Enough to Deal With Anyone Bigger, Says Daniel Cormier: ‘He’s Maxed Out the Weight’

After his recent loss at UFC 313, Daniel Cormier believes that Alex Pereira is not physically big enough to move up another weight class.
thesportsrush.com thesportsrush.com

"When we watched Saturday, and watched him and Ankalaev fight, it gives me the idea that he has kind of maxed out the weight he can go up. I don’t think he is strong enough to deal with anyone bigger. The amount of pressure Ankalaev was able to generate without the danger coming back at him like we expected, those heavyweights will walk through what he was throwing at them."
 
I mean he can definitely beat the lower tier unskilled HWs but the top 5-7 shouldn't have too many problems.
 
I thought Cormier did a very good job on the mic Saturday and I think he's spot on here. I find it uncomfortable that I'm agreeing with him so much lately.
 
I agree with DC. His chin would be iffy at best at HW too
 
I completely agree with Cormier though. Pereira would likely be slow and plodding at HW and his power wouldn't be anything special compared to some of these 250+ lbs monsters who are also natural at that weight class.

He should stay at LHW.
 
I agree and I thought that pre ank
Sure ap could murk a few can hws but not the top 5-10
 
LHW today is basically heavyweights who can manage to cut enough to avoid real HW. With a rare exception here and there. Makes you miss the old days when all these dudes would be slugging each other at HW roided like god intended.
 
