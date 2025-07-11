Cormier Destroys Jones' Claim About Thailand Earnings

deadshot138
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Aug 30, 2014
- Messages
- 24,354
- Reaction score
- 22,470
Basically calls Jon a liar about how much money he makes and then says he and Chael out-earn Jones outside of the octagon.
They both fight for the UFC, so no, he probably did not.Jon probably made more in 1 fight than chael his whole career
Brother did the drug wars thread get archived? What date was it unstickied?
It sure did ... also full of broken links that members would have to reupload from the source.Brother did the drug wars thread get archived? What date was it unstickied?
You didnt even watch the video. He got offered a spot teaching at the same seminar.And how exactly would Fatso know? He can't seem to go 2 days without blubbering about Jon anymore.
You didnt even watch the video. He got offered a spot teaching at the same seminar.