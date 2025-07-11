Cormier Destroys Jones' Claim About Thailand Earnings

<36> Basically calls Jon a liar about how much money he makes and then says he and Chael out-earn Jones outside of the octagon.
 
I love it how DC has made it his life’s mission as a tv personality to throw shade at Jones in every way possible.
 
o5r0Jjl.gif
 
Jon probably made more in 1 fight than chael his whole career
 
And how exactly would Fatso know? He can't seem to go 2 days without blubbering about Jon anymore.

<DCrying>
 
Also laughing at how people say Jon bragging about money is lame followed immediately by Fatass Cornmeal bragging about money
 
