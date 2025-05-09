Daniel Cormier calls out 'liar' Alex Pereira for deleted UFC retirement threat Daniel Cormier isn't letting Alex Pereira off the hook for a deleted cryptic message posted to Alex Pereira's Twitter account earlier this week.

“First off, Pereira’s a liar. Pereira did not get hacked. Pereira might’ve tweeted something, and then somebody called him and was like, ‘Yo, calm down. Let’s chill.’ I don’t believe the hack thing, bro. It’s too convenient. It was too specific. I’m saying it publicly.So my thought is while Hunter was there to meet Islam, guess who else Rizvan Magomedov manages? He also manages Ankalaev ... While he’s in Dagastan, he’s speaking to Islam about the fight... he goes, ‘What about you Ankalaev? Are you available?’ Ankalaev is like, ‘OK, I can fight,’ and then you go to Pereira and go, ‘Pereira, are you available?’ And Alex is like, ‘Well it’s a short time to get ready.’ ‘OK, Alex, we’re going to give somebody else this title fight.’Then Alex gets mad, goes to the internet, puts that up there, gets a call going, ‘Hey man.’ That’s my thought. That’s what happened. So, yes, while Hunter was in Dagestan, I think it was a two-for-one call. ... I think he spoke to Magomed and he spoke to Islam.I don’t know this as fact, but I know this game enough to put that together and feel pretty confidently to say it on ESPN."