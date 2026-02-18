Caesar_Of_Uranus
Keep Your Threads Thready And Your Posts Posty
@Blue
- Joined
- Sep 14, 2025
- Messages
- 544
- Reaction score
- 526
Do we have a bitter husband married to the Secretary of Homeland Security who may be interested in a divorce? I imagine he has heard and over heard a few things. My cousin is merely an accountant but he's married to a gal with some serious security clearance. Anyway, this husband who people snicker at behind his back or give him sympathy that he never asked for... maybe someone should approach him, put some money in his pocket, then set him up with a gal who looks 20 years younger than Kristi.