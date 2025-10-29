Crime Cop who shot 36 y/o woman in her home found guilty of 2nd Degree Murder

In 2024 Sonya Massey called 911 for a suspected break in. 2 officers arrived and found no signs of a break in. After a brief dialog regarding a car in her drive way Deputy Sean Grayson ( Army vet discharged for repeated major misconduct and bounced around 6 stations for DUIs and reckless driving) ordered her to turn off a pot of boiling water on her stove. Massey complied and poured the water down the sink, at which point the deputy pulled his weapons and gave commands for her to drop the pot. Miss Massey expressed confusion and declared "I rebuke you in the name of Jesus". Deputy Sean Grayson then threatened to "shoot her in the fucking face" and pointed his weapon at her. Massey coward in a ball in a corner, covering her face in her hands (pot still in hand). Grayson then unloaded 3 shots into her head, killing her on the spot.

www.nbcnews.com

Sean Grayson found guilty of murder in the death of Sonya Massey

Sean Grayson, a former Illinois sheriff’s deputy, was on trial in the 2024 killing of Massey, a Black mother of two who had called 911 about a possible prowler.
www.nbcnews.com www.nbcnews.com

"The prosecution likely felt confident about their case and was willing to go for an all-or-nothing verdict. But the defense did not want to take that chance, so they advocated for a lesser included charge," he told NBC News.

Grayson faces four to 20 years in prison for second-degree murder. Under state law, he would likely be eligible to get day-for-day credit for good behavior in prison, meaning he could end up serving only half his sentence.
 
Seems excessive

I agree with the charges and he should get life
Agree he should get life. Defense pussed out to ensure he got some time because one or two people weren't 100% on 1st degree. Hope he gets the max sentence. Gen pop
 
Need to see body cam footage before deciding.

There's a great youtube channel called simply "PoliceActivity" that is nothing but officer involved shootings.
Body cam, vehicle cam, security cameras as well.
 
There's a great youtube channel called simply "PoliceActivity" that is nothing but officer involved shootings.
Body cam, vehicle cam, security cameras as well.
Here. It's pretty sad man. She playfully says "I rebuke you in the name of Jesus ", apologizes, balls up in fear, then gets murdered.

Dude's partner said he didn't see her as a threat but did see his partner as one


 
There's a great youtube channel called simply "PoliceActivity" that is nothing but officer involved shootings.
Body cam, vehicle cam, security cameras as well.
Talking of, The Perfect Neighbor on Netflix made me dizzy being it was 90% bodycam.
 
yea it can get a bit too much.
editing is important.
 
Dude's partner said he didn't see her as a threat but did see his partner as one


Pretty damning footage there.
There's a systemic problem, at least in smaller rural departments, of proper vetting of potential officers.
Sounds like this guy was a fucking loser to begin with. Never should have been a cop.

edit: actually Oakland PD had a similar fuckup named Walid who I knew from the gym. He and another officer pursued
a guy without calling it in, the guy crashed and the two cops pulled up being overheard saying "Good, hope he's dead."
before driving off only to return like they just discovered the crash. The fleeing suspect did indeed die at the scene.
Walid was fired and decertified.
 
Part of the problem in LE these days is that no one wants to do it which is puzzling since the pay and benefits and retirement are great
PLUS departments ask cops to almost do nothing. No quotas, etc.

When I took the written entrance exam in 1980, there were 700 applicants in the room of Dwinelle Hall on UC campus.
The last time my department held a written test, there were 12.
They need bodies and sometimes settle for unworthy candidates IMO.
 
A shitty soldier makes a horrible cop. This guy should go away for life.
 
