Sean Grayson found guilty of murder in the death of Sonya Massey Sean Grayson, a former Illinois sheriff’s deputy, was on trial in the 2024 killing of Massey, a Black mother of two who had called 911 about a possible prowler.

In 2024 Sonya Massey called 911 for a suspected break in. 2 officers arrived and found no signs of a break in. After a brief dialog regarding a car in her drive way Deputy Sean Grayson ( Army vet discharged for repeated major misconduct and bounced around 6 stations for DUIs and reckless driving) ordered her to turn off a pot of boiling water on her stove. Massey complied and poured the water down the sink, at which point the deputy pulled his weapons and gave commands for her to drop the pot. Miss Massey expressed confusion and declared "I rebuke you in the name of Jesus". Deputy Sean Grayson then threatened to "shoot her in the fucking face" and pointed his weapon at her. Massey coward in a ball in a corner, covering her face in her hands (pot still in hand). Grayson then unloaded 3 shots into her head, killing her on the spot."The prosecution likely felt confident about their case and was willing to go for an all-or-nothing verdict. But the defense did not want to take that chance, so they advocated for a lesser included charge," he told NBC News.Grayson faces four to 20 years in prison for second-degree murder. Under state law, he would likely be eligible to get day-for-day credit for good behavior in prison, meaning he could end up serving only half his sentence.