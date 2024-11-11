Coolest and most secure banknotes

Your Account
In terms of design , what would be the most interesting banknote , and which one is having the most security features built in ?
Yeah we seem to be the only dumbasses that make everything the same color.I really appreciated the Pound Sterling when I went to the US.
Five is green, ten is orange, twenty is purple and a fifty is pink, plus the larger the currency, the larger the note.
Having to sift through a wallet full of green at checkout was a real pain in the arse.
Same in Canada. Polymer note. Lots of colour and holograms and clear see thru areas to make copying near impossible.We have the different coloured polymer notes here, meant to be incredibly hard to counterfeit.