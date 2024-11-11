  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Coolest and most secure banknotes

In terms of design , what would be the most interesting banknote , and which one is having the most security features built in ?
 
I really appreciated the Pound Sterling when I went to the US.

Five is green, ten is orange, twenty is purple and a fifty is pink, plus the larger the currency, the larger the note.

Having to sift through a wallet full of green at checkout was a real pain in the arse.
 
I really appreciated the Pound Sterling when I went to the US.

Five is green, ten is orange, twenty is purple and a fifty is pink, plus the larger the currency, the larger the note.

Having to sift through a wallet full of green at checkout was a real pain in the arse.
Yeah we seem to be the only dumbasses that make everything the same color.
 
We have the different coloured polymer notes here, meant to be incredibly hard to counterfeit.

100-ngb-full-serial-side.jpg
 
