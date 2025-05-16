Coolest AI picture Competition thread.

666

666

T-800
@purple
Joined
Dec 25, 2023
Messages
2,296
Reaction score
3,897
The rules are as follows:

1) You can only submit one picture. The first picture you submit is the only one allowed to possibly be the coolest.

2) You only have one try to ask chat gpt and can't add or take away anything from first image through any means. The first thing generated is your picture. Or SherDishonor shall follow you all the days of your life. ( This rule is mainly because my first try was so dope).

3) If you posted proof of what you said to the sexy AI You get extra coolness points.

My submission:

file_000000000c006230b62cc428fa05a725.png
 
Last edited:
666 said:
The rules are as follows:

1) You can only submit one picture. The first picture you submit is the only one allowed to possibly be the coolest.

2) You only have one try to ask chat gpt and can't add or take away anything from first image through any means. The first thing generated is your picture. Or SherDishonor shall follow you all the days of your life. ( This rule is mainly because my first try was so dope).

3) If you posted proof of what you said to the sexy AI You get extra coolness points.

My submission:

View attachment 1095221
Click to expand...
eyJpZCI6Im1fNjgyNmQ4YmE3NmM0ODE5MTlmNjBmMDZlZmYyMmVlMzk6ZmlsZV8wMDAwMDAwMDFiZjg2MWY1YjY1NjE2NGE2NmE3ZGFjMCIsInRzIjoiNDg1MzgyIiwicCI6InB5aSIsInNpZyI6IjljOGRkM2QwMzA3NGVhMTQ4YjA5N2Q1YTQ3YWQ0ZjQ1NGU2MmJiNGRkNTliNDE4MzhjYTJiNjdmM2EzZWI3MzgiLCJ2IjoiMCIsImdpem1vX2lkIjpudWxsfQ==
 
I’m not going to listen to those silly ass rules and just upload some AI artwork that I input years back.

IMG_1795.jpegIMG_1794.jpegIMG_1793.jpegIMG_1800.jpegIMG_1802.jpegIMG_1763.jpegIMG_1759.jpegIMG_1762.jpeg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

toasty
You can't spell Rabbit without AI
Replies
9
Views
306
KeepingItReal
K
pugilistico
What’s the Biggest Food Sin People Commit? (AI generated thread)
2
Replies
37
Views
996
Versez
Versez

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,798
Messages
57,304,802
Members
175,631
Latest member
Hello

Share this page

Back
Top