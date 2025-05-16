Coolest AI picture Competition thread.

666
T-800
The rules are as follows:
1) You can only submit one picture. The first picture you submit is the only one allowed to possibly be the coolest.
2) You only have one try to ask chat gpt and can't add or take away anything from first image through any means. The first thing generated is your picture. Or SherDishonor shall follow you all the days of your life. ( This rule is mainly because my first try was so dope).
3) If you posted proof of what you said to the sexy AI You get extra coolness points.
My submission:
